Traye is a four-month-old dog who is quiet, neutered, up-to-date on shots and microchipped. He is well-mannered, understands the commands "sit" and "shake" and prefers to be the protector of a single lady's home. Traye is ready for his forever home.

Mr. Clean is a 2 1/2-year-old white/brown tabby cat who loves to be held and lives for cuddles. He has all of his shots, is neutered and microchipped. Mr. Clean is looking to be adopted by someone with a comfortable lap for naps.

Poppet is a 1-year-old white/brown torbie who needs a family. She has been spayed, is up-to-date on shots and microchipped. Poppet would love to look out her own window, practice my bird calls and have a warm, safe place to sleep.

Traye and other pets are available for adoption at the HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway. Adoption costs, depending on age, are $35-$75 for cats and $40-$100 for dogs. Adoption fees include spay or neuter, microchip implants, worming and basic vaccinations. For information, call (479) 783-4395.