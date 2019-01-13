Gene Watson will play for a free concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at Gilley's inside Choctaw Casino, 3400 Choctaw Road in Pocola. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit GeneWatsonMusic.com for information.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers will play at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the 801 Media Center, 801 N. A St. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at ArtistAudienceCommunityLive.com.

Visit Disarmers.com for information.

Uncle Kracker will play for a free concert at 9 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit UncleKracker.com for information.

Tanya Tucker will play at 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Qualla Ballroom inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling (800) 754-4111 and at CherokeeCasino.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit TanyaTucker.com for information.

Switchfoot will play at 7 p.m. March 14 at the Brady Theater, 105 W. Brady St. in Tulsa. Tickets are $30.50 and $34 and can be purchased at BradyTheater.com and ETix.com.

Visit Switchfoot.com for information.

Pat Green and Allie Colleen will play at 7 p.m. March 29 at Cain's Ballroom, 423 N. Main St. in Tulsa. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at CainsBallroom.com and OrangeConnection.org.

Visit PatGreen.com and AllieColleenMusic.com for information.

Ashley McBryde and Barrett Baber will play at 8 p.m. May 3 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets are $20 and $25 and can be purchased by calling (479) 222-6186 and at TempleLive.com.

Visit AshleyMcBryde.com and BarrettBaber.com for information.

Shawn Mendes will play at 7:30 p.m. July 20 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa. Tickets range from $29.50 to $89.50 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at BOKCenter.com.

Visit ShawnMendesOfficial.com for information.