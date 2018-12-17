CONWAY — Authorities say all passengers were safely rescued after a Ferris wheel malfunctioned in downtown Conway.

According to the Log Cabin Democrat , passengers who were on the ride Saturday night reported hearing a loud pop and felt their gondolas sway. Passengers were stuck on the ride for about an hour before they were safely brought to the ground.

The newspaper reports that a pivot pin holding one of the Ferris wheel's cylinders in place broke.

The Ferris wheel is among several attractions on display in downtown Conway during the holiday season.