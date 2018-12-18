Hundreds of people watched the Conway Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The parade was rescheduled from the previous Saturday due to weather. Parade organizer Deidra Gardner Porter said she was relieved to see the date change didn’t deter the crowd.

“I thought with having to switch dates we might not have a normal [size] crowd watching the parade, but no,” she said. “Thank you to everyone that came out to watch the parade. It was so beautiful to see your happy, smiling faces as we went by wishing each other a ‘Merry Christmas’ and witnessing the excitement and joy of the children, and adults, when they saw Santa. It was the best.”

Float winners designed around the “Retro Rockin’ Christmas” theme were announced immediately after the parade at Simon Park.

St. Joseph, Z&D Medical Services and Toys for Tots took home the first-place prize in the three categories — schools/churches, businesses and nonprofits, respectively.

Compass Academy came in second place for schools/churches. 106.1 Timeless Radio garnered the second-place spot in the business category.

Shire of Lagerdam nabbed the second-place award for nonprofits.

“Thank you everyone, participants and parade watchers, for making this night so memorable,” Porter said.