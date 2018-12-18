A reported shooting around midnight Friday injured a man at a residence in north Fort Smith.

Several witnesses said they and the man who was hit were playing video games inside a home in the 4800 block of Wirsing Avenue when they heard gunshots. They said bullets and shrapnel came through the home and hit the man in the lower back, the incident report states.

The man, found unresponsive in the hallway at the residence, was transported to Mercy Hospital for his wound. A Mercy security officer later turned over a projectile recovered from the subsequent surgery to police for evidence, the report states.

Officer Joshua Johnson at the crime scene counted at least 10 gunshots into the front of the home and recovered two shell casings, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709--5100 or Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.