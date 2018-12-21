A man was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and other offenses on Wednesday, according to a report from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Johnny Bolinger of the Fort Smith Police Department reported he was assisting other officers in the area of the 3300 block of North 50th Street on Wednesday in reference to gunshots heard in the area. While checking the area, he heard a vehicle revving loudly and saw a silver Honda passenger car traveling east on Virginia Avenue toward North 50th Street at a high rate of speed. Bolinger then saw the vehicle accelerating quickly north on North 50th.

As the vehicle approached Spradling Avenue, Bolinger reported seeing it move to the left lane and pass a vehicle that was coming to a stop at the intersection of North 50th Street and Spradling Avenue. After overtaking the other vehicle, it then made a very abrupt right turn on Spradling Avenue. At that point, Bolinger notified other officers in the area of the erratic driving.

As Bolinger turned east on Spradling Avenue, he reported the silver Honda pulled back out of a backyard just a few feet east of the intersection. Bolinger talked to the male driver as he was exiting the car. Bolinger noted another man in the passenger seat and said the driver and passenger appeared to to be nervous.

Bolinger identified the driver as Parker Maxwell Smith of Fort Smith. He immediately arrested Smith on suspicion of reckless driving as other officers were arriving on scene to assist him. Upon arresting Smith, Bolinger searched him and reportedly found a small amount of suspected marijuana in his right front pocket, along with three bright colored, star shaped pills believed to be ecstasy.

As Bolinger was walking Smith to his patrol vehicle, another officer noticed a handgun with an extended magazine in the door pocket of the driver door as he looked through the window of the passenger side. Officers seized a Glock Model 17 Gen. 4 with a 33-round extended magazine containing nine rounds of 9mm ammunition. Also located in the rear seat just behind the driver seat was a black ski mask that was also seized as evidence.

Smith reportedly told Bolinger that his brother slid the gun to him at some point when Bolinger stopped them.

In addition to first offense reckless driving, Smith was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office inmate summary. A Sebastian County Detention Center deputy said Smith is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.