The city of Fort Smith elected its first black mayor in August.

George McGill won the race for the Fort Smith mayor position during the Fort Smith municipal primary election Aug. 14. According to official results taken from the Sebastian County Clerk’s website, with 8,132 ballots cast, McGill received 4,417 votes, or 56.63 percent of the total. One of McGill’s opponents, Wayne Haver, former principal of Southside High School, received 2,588 votes, or 33.18 percent, while his other opponent, Luis Andrade, a full-time student at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, earned 795 votes, or 10.19 percent.

McGill's term as state representative for District 78 ends 10 a.m. Jan. 1 when he is sworn in as mayor at the Sebastian County Courthouse. His successor in the Legislature is state Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith.

McGill will have an inauguration ceremony 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Judge Isaac C. Parker Federal Building and Courthouse for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith.

McGill released a message to Fort Smith residents on Aug. 15 that stated his election as mayor was the conclusion to a happy and joyous campaign experience he will treasure for the rest of his life.

"Each and every person who voted made a powerful statement about the future of our city," McGill said. "I am especially grateful to young and first-time voters who turned out in strong numbers because of a mutual belief in a bright future and better days ahead."

McGill also said when he takes office in January, it will be a new day in Fort Smith.

"We will become a dynamic and forward-thinking city government that is innovative, transparent and establishes a culture of outstanding customer service," McGill said. "We will focus on ways to reduce the costs and fees of doing business. We will support the growth of economic and workforce development, cultural amenities and education. We will be vigilant about protecting, nurturing and encouraging our existing employers of all scopes and sizes. We will set high expectations, we will speak out against naysayers and we will be loud and proud advocates and ambassadors for our community!"

McGill also said Fort Smith is a "premier city" because of its "premier people," and he cannot wait to get to work on their behalf. He thanked residents for both believing in a positive vision for the city and asking him to lead the way.

When asked what the significance of being the first African-American to serve as Fort Smith's mayor was to him, McGill said he was thankful, as well as hopeful that his election will serve as an inspiration to children and young people of all races and classes that, if they work hard, do good and give back to their community, they can go from humble beginnings to the height of city government.

"The real significance will come when we all work together and do the hard work necessary to maintain and improve upon our premier city status," McGill said. "The election was only the beginning."

The Fort Smith mayor’s position has a yearly salary of $10,000, according to Fort Smith City Clerk Sherri Gard. All elected positions in the city of Fort Smith have four-year terms. Current Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders, whose second four-year term will expire at the end of the year, did not seek re-election.