The Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association architectural control committee’s last two meetings hosted several return visitors.

The Villagers are requesting permits on projects they need to start straight away. Most guests departed with a game plan and a few are disappointed in the decisions made by the ACC.

Barcelona Baptist Church requested a permit to begin construction on a 4,080 square-foot dual-purpose building.

Jay Davis of Moser Construction and Alan Farrow, a BBC representative, presented plans at both meetings last week and obtained permission to begin placing footings and pouring the foundations.

Davis must return to the ACC with final elevation drawings before receiving consent to commence construction on the building.

Plans to resurrect the Balboa Marina generated much conversation in both Monday and Thursday’s meetings. Greg Jones, who works in a managerial role, spoke at the first meeting; Jones pitched a what-to-expect list to the ACC and presented only conceptual drawings, no actual building plans.

By month’s end, Jones anticipates the installation of new gas pumps, making gas available 24 hours a day. The dock pumps won’t be 24/7 but Jones assured the ACC boaters can expect competitive prices. Jones shared a complete list of updates including: LED lighting on the boat slips with additional improvements to anchor points and boat slips.

Mary Diaz, owner of Balboa Marina, attended the second meeting with her contractor. Diaz, like Jones, possessed a set of concepts for the project.

The pair provided answers concerning the marina; however, a hiccup may come with their color choices, a red metal roof with blue vinyl siding. CMP protective covenants do not allow these colors but the ACC approved their concept.

Froning admonished Diaz she needs architectural drawings with elevations, landscaping and other details before building can begin.

Brice Pace submitted a request to build a house on his five acre lot at 48 Davaca.

During a previous ACC meeting, Pace’s project drawings lacked information and his request was put on hold. The building is a “Saltbox” modern design concept constructed of metal and glass. Pace may trade his lot at Davaca for another owned by the POA within the Village. When a lot decision is reached, Pace is returning to the ACC with the final drawings.

Originally, Judith Saldino visited the ACC to discuss being red tagged. The “invisible fence” she erected on her Lake Balboa island property isn’t invisible and compliance received a complaint, Saldino fenced the yard to protect her two dogs from running onto Balearic Road. ACC chair John Froning explained to

Saldino the fence was a compliance issue and the ACC couldn’t help her.

Thursday’s meeting found an agitated Saldino returning to read from a prepared statement in which she criticized the ACC, “You’ve obviously never known the love of good dog.” She continued by saying, “You’ve got us under your thumb,” and later, “Here’s the problem with your committee, you’re old and rigid.” She immediately left the room.

Froning addressed the ACC, “Someone needs to visit with her and see what we can do to work out her problem,“

He pointed out to guests and ACC members, Saldino’s fence wasn’t permitted, the lot is on a lake, the fence extends into the front yard, and the wire gauge doesn’t meet protective covenant standards. (9.10.1, 9.10.2 and 9.10.5)

In other business the committee denied a request for a directional sign for Village Church of Christ, due to encroachment and road right-of-way issues.

A long-running request for a garage addition was approved for 34 Pintuerero and a new home being built at 46 Elcano Drive by Vantage Construction received a thumbs-up from Froning, “They did a great job on the application for this home.”

Several retaining walls and seawalls received nods of approval. A screened and roofed deck is being built at 6 Minorca Way and16 Carlet Lane was granted permission to cut trees on common property.

Long-time ACC member Art Oden received a plaque of appreciation for his many years of sitting on the ACC. Froning praised Oden, “I will miss you and your wisdom.”

The Hot Springs Village architectural control committee meets the first and third Monday of each at 8:30 a.m. in the Coronado Community Center. The public is encouraged and invited to attend.