A $5,000 bond was set Dec. 21 for a Jefferson County man arrested on drug-related charges.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Mitchell Billingsley, 54, with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause affidavit from White Hall Police Sgt. Celena Harbison, Billingsley was arrested Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving was stopped by White Hall Officer Harley Herron for fictitious vehicle license tags. Herron reported smelling the odor of marijuana when he approached the vehicle, and Billingsley allegedly admitted he had a small amount of marijuana.

The affidavit said Herron found the suspected marijuana in the front seat of the vehicle. It weighed 1.6 grams. A further search resulted in the finding of two syringes commonly used to inject methamphetamine. One of them had a small amount of residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Harbison reported that when Billingsley was questioned, he allegedly said he had been a meth user for most of his life.

Records at the prosecutor’s office showed that Billingsley has had multiple prior felony convictions dating back to 1982 but none since 2015.

The Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Billingsley.