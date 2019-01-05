AAUW (American Association of University Women)



The January meeting of AAUW HS/HSV branch will be 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Saline County Boys and Girls Club (Cedar Mountain Club), north of the West Gate on Highway 7. Susan Clark, club director, will provide an overview of the club and its activities.

Following the tour, we will meet in the private room at Home Plate at 11:30 a.m. Keanna Peck, one of the branch’s scholarship winners, will discuss her research on the closing of the Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club. Lunch follows, with each attendee responsible for the cost of her lunch.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Kim Townsan at townsaka@yahoo.com by Jan. 11.



Amazon Kindle Fire Users’ Group



The purpose of the Amazon Kindle Fire Users’ Group is for you to get full use and enjoyment of your Fire tablet computer. Learn the ABCs of your Fire namely: Apps, Books, Camera, E-mail, Games, Helps (?), Internet, Movies, Music, Prime, Shopping, Web, etc.

The next meeting is Tuesday Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Village Church of Christ, Balboa Road.

These free classes are sponsored by the Computer Club of Hot Springs Village (www.cchsv.org). Just drop in. There is no need to register. All are welcome.



Boomers Rock



Boomers Rock is a social club that provides its members a wide variety of activities to enhance an active lifestyle.

Our fabulous New Years Eve party was better than ever.

Revelers dined, danced and toasted the new year.

See pictures on our website, BoomersRockHSV.com

Make plans to attend our annual membership meeting and new board member elections. It will be on Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Townhouse Community Center, 1 Perelena Lane.

Here’s a resolution for you, join Boomers Rock, and let’s have some fun.



Cedar Mountain Village Singers



Cedar Mountain Singers is a mixed (men and women) group singing 3- and 4-part harmony. Membership is open to the community; ability to sing in harmony is important, and it’s helpful but not required to be able to read music.

Rehearsals are Mondays, 1:30-3:30, in February, March and April 1 at Christ of the Hills UMC, 700 Balearic Rd., to prepare for our April 9 show. Our music is in a wide range of styles: mostly secular and primarily fun.

Rehearsals begin Feb. 4. For more information, contact us at CedarMountainVillageSingers@gmail.com or check us out at www.cmshsv.org .



HSV Country Two Steppers



Saturday, Jan. 12, will be our first dance of 2019. Come join us for an evening of friends and fun.

The Country Two Steppers dance from 7-10 p.m., at the Coronado Center. We will have a short dance lesson, the River Waltz, at 6:45. We enjoy dancing to the waltz, two-step, triple step, east and west coast swing, cha cha and more. DJ Scotty Mack will provide the music and accept requests. Cash bar opens at 6:30. Couples and singles are welcome.

For more information, call Joe Yadron at 501-922-6872.



HSV Razorback Club



2019 HSV Razorback Club membership drive is underway. Anyone is welcome. If you are passionate about supporting our Razorback student-athletes and calling those Hogs, join us.

Memberships run Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. Yearly local club dues are $15 per person.

Pay online at www.hsvhogs.com or mail check (no cash) payable to HSVRC to PO Box 8422, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910. Email us at info@hsvhogs.com with questions or call 501-500-4725.

We host three dinners a year and our annual golf tournament in May. We would love to have you. Woo Pig.



HSV Woodworkers



The Woodworkers’ first program of the year is by Kristy Majeske, a local woodworker/sculptor. A member, she is a designer and creator of a line of original animal toy chests. She will present a slideshow and display pieces of her handcrafted work. She will highlight the process of the design and painting of her collection.

She will also speak about the different business opportunities available to sell handmade items at events and on the internet.

Meetings are held monthly in the Ouachita room, Ponce Center, on the second Wednesday. Meetings start at 6:30 p.m. Come visit and stay as a member.



Merry Mixers Dance Club



The Merry Mixers’ next dance will be on Jan. 19, featuring the popular Larry House. Join us at the Coronado Center at 7 p.m..

The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music on the third Saturday of each month.

There is something for everyone including ballroom, swing, Latin, rock, and country music. Bring your own snacks and there is a cash bar.

The door opens at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7-10. Monthly memberships are available for $12 each at the door. Season memberships give you three free dances.

For more information call 915-8111.



Optimist Club



The HSV Optimist Club, not only serves the Village, but has the goal of reaching out to our local youth. We sponsor oratorical and essay competitions, sports activities, and a conservation club within the local schools.

The club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Village Church of Christ, 210 Balboa Road.

For more information, call Steve Eubank at 501-209-2363 or Phil Gustafson at 501-204-4646.



Ouachita Mountain Hikers



The Ouachita Mountain Hikers will hike a part of the LOViT trail on Thursday, Jan. 10.

Also, on Saturday, Jan. 12, OMH will be hiking at Lake Sylvia.

Check our website omhikers.net for updates and additional information.



Pink-Ribbon Sisters



We are all breast-cancer survivors who gather together to share information and support one another. If you have or previously had breast cancer, we welcome you.

Meetings are the fourth Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. in the Mt. Carmell Dining Room at 540 Ponce de Leon in Hot Springs Village.

The next meeting is Jan. 22.



Retired and Current Law-Enforcement Officers



Retired and Current Law-Enforcement Officers are invited to attend Breakfast/Coffee every third Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the back room at Home Plate Café on Highway 7, for a very informal conversation.

Any questions contact Andrew Jones Jr., 501-915-9822.



Rotary Club



The Rotary Club of Hot Springs Village meets weekly for fun, fellowship and presentations by interesting guest speakers. Our speakers this week are Stephen and Lauren Raines subject: Dental Implants and Other Dental Information.

We are a collection of community leaders, business professionals and volunteers who want to make a difference in our community and believe in the Rotary motto “Service Above Self.”

Join us at Good Samaritan Society’s Lodge, 121 Cortez Road, on Thursday mornings for breakfast at 6:30, with the meeting to follow at 7.

For more information, call Bob Sweeten at 501-920-3772, visit our website at www.hsvrotary.org. or like us on facebook@hsv.rotary.



Scrappin’-with Barb



If you enjoy scrap- booking or would like to learn, come join us in the fun.

It’s a wonderful way to preserve memories and meet new friends.

Contact Barb Walker at 501-922-3776 for more information.



Sons of the American Revolution DeSoto Trace Chapter



Calling all compatriots, friends, patriotic and our noble, exalted and revered veterans—welcome all.

The Sons of the American Revolution DeSoto Trace Chapter is ringing in the New Year 2019 by presenting another special occasion for everyone.

We have the distinct honor and privilege of hosting two fantastic guest speakers, Beverly Salisbury and Dennis Zymbole, teaming together in one great presentation, “The History of Our Flag and How to Correctly Display Old Glory”.

Our meeting will start at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Homeplate Café.

Come, hear, and learn about displaying your flag properly.

Bring a friend and come hungry



Traveling Single



After more than 15 years of touring throughout the U.S., Canada, and Central America, the Traveling Single Club is, regrettably, calling it quits.

We’ve made a lot of friends, had fun times together, and have been on a multitude of journeys.

Come join us for our final meeting on Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the den at Good Sam. After the meeting we will go out for dinner at Raffella Rose at Cortez and bid a fond farewell to our traveling buddies.

For more information, call Andrea at 226-3337.



Village Quilt Guild



The Village Quilt Guild will meet Thursday, Jan. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1196 DeSoto Blvd. Featured speaker is Stephanie Prescott from Hoffman Fabrics, accompanied by Stephanie Winslow, regional sales representative. Check-in and social time begin at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30.

Guests are welcome. More information can be obtained at the website http://www.hsvquiltguild.org/page/index.html.



Village Skeptics



Jeff Meek, managing editor of the Hot Springs Village Voice and a recognized national expert will present: “The JFK Assassination, the Investigation, the Controversies,” at the Thursday, Jan. 10, Skeptic’s meeting at 1:30 p.m. in Coronado Center, room 3. Your questions and comments are welcome.

Reference: Remembering 11.22.23, November Village Voice magazine supplement.

For more information, contact Joeusky@aol.com.



