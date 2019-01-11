A collaborative effort in Van Buren has been organized to help clean up the city after a natural disaster late last year.

Van Buren Mayor Joe Hurst said a cleanup in response to the EF-2 tornado that hit the city Nov. 30 will be held on Saturday. The tornado swept through Sandstone Drive and surrounding streets, putting garage doors on top of cars and ripping sections of roofs off houses, a previous Times Record article states.

Hurst said participants are going to meet up at 9 a.m. Saturday.

"We have been coordinating with churches in the community and various residents of that neighborhood who are kind of leading the effort and coordinating with their neighbors and friends," Hurst said. "And so we're going to meet at the homeowner's house who's really kind of coordinating everything, and there will breakfast available at 9 o'clock."

Breakfast will be provided by Hope & Obey Ministries, Hurst said. Various churches have donated money for Dumpsters and some of the expenses for cleanup. They have also announced this event to their congregations the past few weeks, so Hurst expects to have a significant number of people show up even though the weather may be bad.

Heavy equipment has also been donated for the cleanup.

"I just got off the phone with First Baptist (Van Buren)," Hurst said on Thursday. "One of their staff members is going to bring a front end loader, and we've got people who can operate it. Everyone's going to meet up and just kind of disperse in that four-block area, and those who can operate the machines are going to get the heavy stuff, the debris, and put it in the Dumpsters."

Other people have been told to bring shovels, gloves, rakes and heavy trash bags. Hurst said among the other churches to whom he has spoken were Heritage Church Van Buren, Merge Church, Oak Grove Baptist, Van Buren First Assembly, First Presbyterian Church of Van Buren, CrossPointe and Living Hope. Others involved include Lowe's, who will be donating trash bags, and Walmart, who will be donating water bottles.

Volunteers will met at the residence of Stephanie Tounzen at 1114 Sandstone Drive in Van Buren. Tounzen said she addressed the Van Buren City Council during its Dec. 17 meeting to ask for assistance in removing the debris from the Sandstone area. She has also played the role of communicator, talking to her neighbors about cleanup.

"I wanted to make a difference and help start this healing process," Tounzen said in a text message. "I found neighbors who were struggling with their insurance companies, elderly who don't have support and/or unable to clean up their properties, and many others struggling with getting their homes back in order just to live in them. My heart breaks every morning I leave my home and every evening I turn onto Sandstone."

Tounzen said Linda Bagby, who also lives on Sandstone Drive, created the Facebook event for the cleanup and has been a great help in spreading the word. Tounzen also asked friends and family for assistance, as well as both her employer, First National Bank of Fort Smith, and Citizens Bank & Trust.

"We've received a lot of feedback from individuals wanting to help as well within many churches and companies," Tounzen wrote. "I truly could not be happier and look forward to seeing my neighborhood recover from such a devastating disaster."

In speaking about the coordination of the event, Hurst said he thinks it has been a joint effort from Tounzen, the neighborhood and Van Buren Ward 1, Position 1 Alderman Tyler Wood.

"(Wood) has started a group where we're all communicating together with various churches, and so naturally, it kind of started with Tyler talking to his church, me talking to my church and various other leaders talking to the churches they attend," Hurst said.

Hurst said he spoke to a local pastor group earlier this week about what they could do to help with the cleanup.

Van Buren is extending the hours of the Yard Waste Recycle Facility at 2844 S. Arkansas 59 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday as well, Hurst said.