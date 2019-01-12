Fort Smith police on Friday promoted their first female police officer in 15 years.

Kelley Colton was promoted to the rank of Sergeant during a small promotion ceremony. Colton has worked at the Police Department since 1995, according to a Police Department news release.

Colton has most recently worked as the Accreditation Office Manager at the Police Department, where she led the Department to receive its first four-year reaccreditation award. She was named Officer of the Year in 2002 and American Legions Officer of the Year in 2003 and received the Jaycees Outstanding Young Law Enforcement Officer Award in 2003, the release states.

Other promotions

Police on Friday also announced the promotion of three other officers to supervisory positions:

• Sgt. Scott Jackson to Lieutenant

• Officer Keith Shelby to Sergeant

• Officer Darrin Phelps to Sergeant