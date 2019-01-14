The Fort Smith Board of Directors will not meet for its regularly-scheduled study session on Tuesday, according to a press release.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said Friday afternoon the “one major item that we had on there was a presentation by the Animal Services Advisory Board.”

The presentation was supposed to be the services board’s final recommendations and research for a new animal control ordinance, which would incentivize microchipping and pet alterations.

According to an email sent from Fort Smith Police Department Spokesperson Aric Mitchell, however, the ASAB meeting scheduled for last Wednesday was canceled at the request of Chairman Robert Naumoff.

Geffken said there must be seven days of notice before a meeting can be held, and with the ASAB’s meeting cancellation, there wasn’t a way for another meeting to be held and finalize its thoughts before making the presentation.

ASAB Vice Chairman Brandon Weeks wrote in an email Thursday he was not given any reasoning for the cancellation and found out about it through the same email sent to media and city officials.

“The info packet for the city board was completed during the last of the ASAB ‘study sessions’ that occurred nearly every week since the last meeting (on Dec. 5),” Weeks said. “Nothing really new to report about the ordinance itself, most of the packet relates more to why Fort Smith needs the ordinance, and how it’s working other places.”

Weeks did not indicate whether the information was sent to city leadership.

Naumoff confirmed Weeks’ statement Friday afternoon via email, saying there was nothing new to discuss and the board had been working on information for the Board of Directors. Naumoff said the ASAB expected to present its recommendations at the now-canceled study session.

Geffken said the study session will be rescheduled and the administration would be happy to provide any help or support the ASAB needs.

The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 22. It will be held at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.