A disturbance Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in the north side of Fort Smith left one person dead and another injured.

An unidentified black man died after he reportedly entered an apartment unit at Timberline Apartments, 5900 block of Kinkead Avenue, and attacked Miller Luke around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. Luke, who was wounded in the arm, told Fort Smith police the man looked like he had a gun in his hand, according to the incident report.

Though the incident was initially reported as a stabbing, police did not list a cause of death in the report.

In the report, Luke told police he did not know the man who died in the incident. He told officer Cheri Taylor the man had a gun in his hand but then said, "I think it was a gun, it looked like a gun," the report states.

Taylor said Luke was "extremely upset" and repeated "I'm sorry" several times, the report states.

Luke's roommate told Taylor he was asleep and didn't hear any commotion inside the apartment at the time of the incident. Luke said his roommate went to get help after he woke him up after the incident, the report states.

First responders transported Luke from the apartment to an area hospital, the report states.

Maudie Bowman, who lives in a unit on the back side of where the incident occurred, said she heard on Monday night what she believed was domestic disturbance prior to the incident. Bowman on Monday night told police two women had fought for three hours outside her apartment, said police Sgt. Michael McCoy.

McCoy said it was too early to tell if that incident was related to the death.

Police on Tuesday morning worked the scene inside the unit where the incident occurred and around the cars parked outside. Detectives at one point searched the trunk of a Chevrolet car parked outside the unit that was later towed off the scene. Police Spokesperson Aric Mitchell said the car is part of the investigation.

Animal Control officers around 7:20 a.m. arrived on scene in reference to a cat at the scene. The cat was in good condition, Mitchell said.

Mitchell on Tuesday morning said more information would be available at a later date.

"At this point, we’re still in a holding pattern," Mitchell said.