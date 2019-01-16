What: Conway Regional Tribute Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: Thursday, November 29th at 5:30pm

Where: Conway Regional water fountain (east side of facility)

I know you’re out and about spending lots of money on holiday presents; but stop a minute and think of someone you miss or cherish. You could spend money honoring that person this holiday season.

That’s the mission of Conway Regional Health Center’s Tribute Tree. Every year it lights up, beautifully decorated, in the center of the hospital’s water fountain. Every dollar spent goes to the hospital’s foundation which supports scholarships for those seeking degrees in the medical field.

Last year’s event raised more than $15,000. Organizers look to top that this year with the 20th annual Tribute Tree by raising $18,000. Dot Welch with the Conway Regional Health Foundation says, “I am proud to be a part of an institution that values education and demonstrates that by providing local students the opportunity to pursue their dream of becoming a doctor, a nurse, or other healthcare provider. Conway Regional has been supporting our community for nearly 100 years and this event continues to show our commitment.”

Participants can buy a wide variety of ‘ornaments’ that are then placed on the tree; anything from an angel to a nutcracker. The names of those honored and remembered are listed on posters just inside the hospital doors from where the tree stands.

The organizers are touched year after year hearing stories from those purchasing ornaments.

“We have several supporters who choose a donation to the Tribute Tree as a way to honor a loved one who has passed or to celebrate the life and accomplishments of family and friends. In many ways, Tribute Tree embodies that holiday spirit of giving without the traffic and the stress,” Welch says.

The Tribute Tree event was first launched in the late 1990’s. Initial scholarship money was given in honor of the late Dr. James Garrison. He was the first radiologist at Conway Regional. He worked hard to grow the department and the facility. “After his death, Dr. Garrison’s mother also contributed to this fund and endowed it; so that now the scholarships that are awarded each year in his name are done so out of the interest earned. This arrangement will allow scholarships from this fund to continue for years to come,” said Welch.

The Conway Regional Health Foundation has awarded more than 250-thousand dollars to area students since 1996.

This year’s lighting ceremony will include hot chocolate, holiday treats, Christmas music, and kids can visit with Santa Claus. Kiddos that bring a new book to donate to “A Bookcase For Every Child” are entered for a chance to be the honorary tree lighter. Welch says, “I really love that this has become a family tradition for so many. There is such excitement in the air -especially for the children as they anticipate Santa’s arrival and the lighting of the tree.”

Tributes and donations are accepted throughout December; beyond the lighting of the tree. For more information about honoring a special person this holiday season, call 501-513-5191; or visit www.conwayregional.org/tributetree.