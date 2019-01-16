The House of Sublett is in full holiday mode, making lists and checking them twice! I find it the best season for family reconnection and reflection. We all manage a little time off to spend together, and for me, that is the most important aspect of the season.

We also have the most authentic Santa — we call him PapaClaus — making stops at our house and most every event in town, so there’s never a moment when we lack the merriment of Christmas.

It is a special kind of fun to have the big, jolly man as a centerpiece in all our photos, and our kiddos respect the red suit and know there is nothing under the tree for nonbelievers!

It is also quite funny to watch my youngest cozy up this man who looks a lot like his Papa and recite his wishes for Christmas. He hasn’t yet decided the two are one in the same.

Presley was convinced for years that he might actually be the ONE, true Santa, and that made our celebrations worth every minute. … It’s all about the magic, folks.

We choose to give and receive gifts in small doses, buying only four big gifts for each of our two children: Something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read.

We choose to make memories in the homes of our grandparents and friends. We eat — a lot. We read holiday books and make cookies, which has become a new tradition on Christmas Eve.

All of this paints a picture we will treasure as our family changes and grows and as our little ones get older. More than the images we create in our minds, we want the memories to reflect the spirit of home, health, happiness and even heartache when we remember those who are no longer at the dinner table.

It’s not the most wonderful time of year for everyone. We spend time with that, too. We give time and resources to helping others find something uplifting, too. Cody likes to feed people, so he handles whipping up meals for those we know need them.

I search for stories to tell around the holidays that help us see the good in people and the incredible way Faulkner County comes together for good.

The kiddos like to create all kinds of cards and drawings for people they know who need a little extra love right now.

This month, WINC takes a look back at Conway’s Downtown Christmas traditions, our cover story highlights a way to shop local and give back, and even Nana’s Kitchen showcases easy recipes for candy that will be perfect to take along to any holiday function.

We talk to Renewal Ranch about challenges adults in the program face during this season and get advice on how to help.

It’s an issue full of what collectively makes this time of year so very special.

As we ease into a month of sparkles, school shows, lights and love, all of us will do better greeting each other with smiles and hugs. Many of us will focus a little more on God’s promise and what a season of giving truly means in his plan.

If I had one message for each of you, it is to cut out the competition. Don’t worry about who put up more lights or who got the best gifts. Know that where you are right now is not where you will be next year. Know that hope is building in each of us for the road ahead. Know that this season, we’re all here to help one another.

Enjoy your families and have a very Merry Christmas!