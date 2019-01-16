Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. As citizens of the greatest country in the world, we definitely have plenty to be thankful for. I’m afraid we all get caught up in our problems and sometimes forget that, so a gentle reminder doesn’t hurt any of us. Shirley and I were talking just the other day about how horrible it would be to not have access to the basic necessities of life, like so many people in the world. She commented that we literally flush our toilets with much better water than a vast number of people in the world have to drink, and that we throw away more food every day than some people have to eat in a week, or perhaps longer. Yes, we should be thankful.

As a pharmacist, I’m thankful for the opportunity to help my customers with their medicine needs – both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, and for the ability to communicate to them all the information they need in order to have the best outcome. That brings me to the subject at hand for this article – understanding common cold treatments and navigating through the dozens of preparations available.

The first, and perhaps best, advice I’d like to give you is, please don’t buy your OTC medications at a gas station / convenience store or discount store where there is absolutely no one there who has a clue about what you need. And, don’t think for a minute that just because you can purchase these products without a prescription that they aren’t very strong. That is absolutely not the case.

Let’s start with some basic facts. We all know that there is no cure for the common cold. The prevailing pharmacist joke is that if you “treat” your cold, you’ll feel better in a couple of weeks, but if you don’t treat your cold, it could take as long as 14 days. With that in mind, cold treatment goals are twofold: to make you feel better and to help your body fight off the virus.

To be honest, many of the things that make you feel better aren’t medicines at all. For example, get plenty of rest. I chuckled when I read that WebMD says you need 12 hours of sleep each night. Seriously, who gets that much sleep? But, rest is a key component of helping your body fight off that nasty cold. So, hunker down, stay warm and well-hydrated by drinking lots of water, and avoid alcohol and caffeine which tend to dehydrate you. Staying well hydrated helps to thin out mucus and alleviate congestion. Laugh if you will, but good ol’ chicken soup isn’t a bad idea either. WebMD states that chicken soup has been used as a cold therapy since the 12th century and says that recent scientific evidence supports its benefits. But, Dr. Mom already knew that.

As far as OTC medicines that actually help, I have some very strong opinions about which to use. My dad used to say that I was bull-headed, which probably comes as no surprise to those of you who know me. But it’s true, I have very strong convictions about what I recommend for my patients. The products I generally discourage people to buy are the multi-symptom products you most often see advertised on television. Most of the time, they contain drugs for symptoms you don’t have, and overmedicating is never a good thing.

To get down to it, there is nothing really new on the market even though Big Pharma would have you believe otherwise. Sure, there are new products, but without exception they are just different combinations of the same old ingredients. Rest assured, there are lots of good symptom treatments that really work. You just need professional advice about the proper treatment for your specific symptoms, and that advice comes best from your doctor or pharmacist.

At the Smith house, we keep a supply of generic Tylenol and Advil on hand for fever and body aches, as well as generic Mucinex for chest congestion. Delsym is my personal favorite for persistent coughs, and we never run out of Halls Vitamin C lozenges to soothe our irritated throats. Use a non-sedating antihistamine like generic Claritin or Zyrtec for drainage along with nasal steroids like generic Flonase or Nasacort. Essential oils are also great for symptoms and echinacea with Ester-C may help to boost your immune system. Seriously though, call us for advice. We’ll be happy to customize a treatment plan for your specific needs.