God loves all of his creations. His goal for all creation was for us to love and serve Him. As a result of mankind's rebellion, evil exists in many forms.

Here in this country, when evil comes in the form of shootings or mailed pipe bombs, we are surprised and outraged. We wring our hands and point fingers of blame. Our leaders don't seem to know how to deal with evil other than to build more and larger jails.

We take the humanist way of solving all our deep problems, which is to get the answers strictly from the intellect. Since the beginning of time, we have been doing that and we are no closer to the solution than when we first started. Could it be that God has shown us the solution through His son Jesus Christ and we continue to reject him?

The Bible is always ahead of man with solutions. Bible-believing Christians believe that evil will continue and grow much worse than we are now witnessing. There has never been any act of evil that didn't first begin in the heart and mind. Evil is an inside job, as Jesus related in Mark 7:21-23. So what is the first thing our leaders do when evil/violence occurs? They use the human approach of ideas and reasoning.

Spiritual help has been offered as a solution. Man is a spiritual being, fulfilled only by a relationship with Jesus. He is God's answer for humanity. We can't change ourselves — man needs a change that can only come internally through a complete surrender to the spirit.

Through a little research, you will find that the recidivism rate in jails and prisons is dramatically lower when allowing Christianity to change the inmates. It works wherever Christ is welcome.