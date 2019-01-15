Our nation is in such turmoil, politically divided in such a way that our country is in danger. We really need unity in our government.

The wall does need to be built. If built, it would pay for itself. How long will our nation be held hostage by illegals demanding our tax dollars provide for their upkeep? Our president continually tries to fix this problem but is held back by the Democratic Party, who refuses to listen to the American people. Do they really care for those who have lost loved ones at the hands of illegals? Do they care about stopping the illegal drug flow coming through our borders? Do the Democrats care about our nation at all? They seemed to be interested in only one thing. Getting our president out of office.

How long must we, the people, put up with this? I urge all people to let your voices be heard. Contact your representatives in Washington and let them know your concerns. Our government needs to put the people of our nation and what is best for our own country first.