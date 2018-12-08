With wintry weather forecasted for Friday and Saturday throughout Oklahoma and the Arkansas River Valley area, UAFS Athletics Department officials have rescheduled Saturday’s men’s basketball game between UAFS and Randall University.

Originally scheduled as the ninth annual Toy Toss Game, the game will now be just a regular nonconference game on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Stubblefield Center.

For fans, area businesses, schools and community groups who have already purchased or collected toys for the Toy Toss Game or would like to donate toys, you are encouraged to bring them to the Athletics Department Office inside Stubblefield Center next week at your convenience, and Athletics Department representatives will deliver those toys to the organizations helping children of families in need during the holidays.

For more information, contact the Athletics Department at 479-788-7590.