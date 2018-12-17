In a thrilling championship game of the Talihina Tournament late Saturday night, it was two free throws that ultimately decided the outcome.

Chase Pyeatt sank two foul shots with 4.5 seconds left to lift the Roland Rangers to the tournament title as they edged Broken Bow, 58-56.

The Rangers, who led 48-47 entering the fourth quarter, trailed 53-52 with less than three minutes left before taking a 56-53 lead. Broken Bow tied the score at 56-all inside the final minute, but with time running down and Roland with possession, Pyeatt was fouled, sending him to the line.

Pyeatt hit both foul shots to break the tie, and the Rangers (8-0) were able to hang on at the end while staying undefeated on the season.

Xavier Robertson led the Rangers in scoring with 18 points. Jaxon Wiggins recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Pyeatt nearly did the same, scoring 14 points while grabbing nine boards.

Senior Hayden Riggs was named the tournament's MVP. He had seven points and dished out five assists in Saturday's win. Pyeatt and Wiggins were also selected to the All-Tournament team.

Roland 47, Pocola 35

GIRLS — The Lady Rangers used a barrage of 3-point shots to eventually win the Talihina Tournament title Saturday.

Roland hit 10 3s as the Lady Rangers held off the Lady Indians in a match-up between two ranked teams in 3A.

After the score was tied at 13 following one quarter, Roland began the second quarter on a 16-3 run to eventually lead 29-19 at halftime. The Lady Rangers hit eight 3s in that first half.

In its three tournament wins at Talihina, Roland (7-1) made a total of 34 3-pointers.

Saylor Kemp led the Lady Rangers in Saturday's win with 17 points, hitting three 3s. She was also named the tournament's MVP.

Kaitlyn Martinez added 14 points and also hit four 3s. Makya Perryman added two 3s, while Kristin McKinney made the other trey. Martinez and McKinney were named to the All-Tournament team.

Shakyrah Gladness led Pocola (5-2) with 14 points. Gladness and Emma Damato, who had nine points, were also selected All-Tournament.

Spiro 65, Checotah 46

BOYS — Behind a 31-point performance from senior guard Tylor Perry, the Spiro Bulldogs rolled past their NOAA Conference rival Saturday night to win the championship of the Wilburton Tournament.

Perry also hit four 3s and made 5-of-6 foul shots in the win. In Spiro's three wins in the tournament, Perry averaged 24.3 points.

The Bulldogs (8-1) outscored Checotah 18-4 in the first quarter and went on to a commanding 32-17 advantage at halftime.

Also in double figures for Spiro were Presley Kindrix, who had all 11 of his points in the second half, and Mekhi Roberson, who finished with 10 points.

Panama 57, Rattan 53

BOYS — The Razorbacks trailed 38-37 entering the fourth quarter before coming from behind to win the consolation title at Saturday's Talihina Tournament.

Connor Tackett had 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and also hit two 3s for Panama. Trevor Barnhart added 16 points, including three first-half 3s, while Dawson Choate added 13 points for the Razorbacks.

Panama 30, Antlers 24

GIRLS — Aubrey Powell scored 15 points to help the Lady Razorbacks prevail in Saturday's consolation title game at the Talihina Tournament.