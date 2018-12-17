INDIANAPOLIS — It makes sense that the Dallas Cowboys were due for a letdown after five pressure-packed games with their backs against the wall and five straight wins to go from 3-5 to controlling their own destiny for the NFC East title.

It still shouldn't have been this bad and this embarrassing.

Even a late fumble by the Indianapolis Colts that gave them a first down at the 35 couldn't stop them from being shutout for the first time since 2003.

An interception by quarterback Dak Prescott preserved a 23-0 loss, snapping the Cowboys five-game winning streak and prevented them from clinching the NFC East.

It was just that type of day for the Cowboys, whose woeful effort included a team-record for sacks in a season, a blocked punt, a horde of missed tackles and unforgivable penalties.

As much as Sunday was about the Cowboys possibly having an emotional letdown it was also about them feeling too good about themselves and letting that five-game winning streak go their heads.

Prescott, who has never been shut out in his career dating back to high school, called it a wake-up call for a team that thought it was too hot to trot.

"It's a wake-up call. A lot to learn from," Prescott said. "We hurt ourselves all game long. We never gave ourselves a chance. We were angry at ourselves. This game was too important. But we needed this. I don't know if we thought we were too hot to trot on our five-game win streak. We got beat in every facet of the game. When that happens you have to come together."

The Cowboys (8-6) needed a win or losses by both the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles to do so on Sunday.

The Redskins (7-7) ended those hopes with a 16-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They can clinch with a win in the final two games starting next Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium and finishing at the New York Giants Dec. 30.

That the Cowboys didn't come together with the division title on the line is most disappointing to owner Jerry Jones, who said the team acted like it was just going to be given to them.

"I thought if your name is Jones or if you're the Cowboys they handed it to you," said Jones who tried a little tongue-in-cheek humor to cope with the team's horrible loss. "And we played like that. Lost an edge early and just never got it back. It's very disappointing. They took it to us, there is no question about it, about as good as I've seen us in the last 10 or 15 years just doing the things it takes to win the game. Well, it just shows me that when you meet up to a good team, just because people are writing about you being in the playoffs, it doesn't mean that's going to get you anything.

"The one thing about it is it's going to cause us to fight every minute or fight every two minutes or every quarter these last two ballgames."