The Heber Springs senior high basketball teams played three games each in the week heading into the Christmas break and both were only able to come away with one victory.

For the senior boys, the Panthers defeated Atkins 69-64 on December 21 at Atkins.

Heber Springs led by 19 at the break, thanks in part to 16 points by sophomore Malachi Miller in the half, and by 13 at the end of the third quarter.

But the Red Devils came storming back in the fourth as the Panthers held off Atkins at the free-throw line, connecting on 10 out of 14 in the final stanza.

Miller paced Heber Springs with 21 points.

Heber Springs scoring (69): Malachi Miller 21, Adam Martin 14, Bradey Adkins 11, Dalton McCollum 9, Trevo Torres 4, Dalton Hall 4, Jacob Cantrell 4, Wyatt Sanders 2.

In the Panthers final home game before the break on December 20th, Heber Springs fell to White County Central, 59-52.

The two teams were tied at the half, 25-all, but the Bears pulled in the final quarter thanks in part of 11 points from Hunter Jackson, who led all scorers with 23 points.

Senior Dalton Hall hit three of his four 3-pointers on the night in the final quarter, but it was not enough. Hall paced the Panthers with 19.

Heber Springs scoring (52): Dalton Hall 19, Malachi Miller 13, Adam Martin 11, Wyatt Sanders 3, Dalton McCollum 3, Bradey Adkins 3, Jacob Cantrell 2, Trevor Torres 1.

Heber Springs played its final 4A-4 contest before the break on December 17th when they travel to Ozark.

The Panthers trailed 25-11 at the end of the first quarter and were outscored 16-7 in the second stanza as the Hillbillies built a 23-point half lead and cruised to the 61-29 win.

Garrett Schaffer led all scorers with 16 points for Ozark.

Heber Springs scoring (29): Malachi Miller 9, Adam Martin 8, Bradey Adkins 4, Jacob Cantrell 4, Garrett Hudspeth 2, Wyatt Sanders 2.

For the Lady Panthers, they headed into the holiday break on down note falling on the road to Atkins, 66-34.

The Red Devils led 25-19 at the half but outscored Heber Springs, 18-9, to pull away.

Libby Stutts led the Lady Panthers with 10 points.

Heber Springs Scoring (34): Libby Stutts 10, Ashley Spanel 7, Jillian Herring 4, Ellie Riddle 4, Jesslyn Johnson 4, Paige Hall 3, Claudia Newberry 1, Hailey Bresnahan 1.

In their final home game before the holidays, Heber Springs crushed White County Central, 66-24.

The Lady Panthers led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and 42-11 at the half, as Stutts scored all of her 18 points on the night in the first two quarters.

Senior Girls Scoring: Libby Stutts 18, Jesslyn Johnson 13, Claudia Newberry 8, Ashley Spanel 6, Natalie Buffalo 6, Paige Hall 5, Kylie Carr 3, LiLi Chaney 5, Jillian Herring 2

The senior girls fell on the road on December 17th at Ozark, 39-36, to drop their final conference game before the break.

For the Heber Springs junior girls team, which is made up entirely of eighth-graders, they lost a heartbreaker to White County Central on December 20th.

Heber Springs led 39-38 but a foul was called on the Lady Panthers in the final seconds and Central hit both free throws to claim the win.

Heber Springs had trailed 24-15 at the half and 32-29 at the end of three quarters before rallying in the final stanza.

Heber Springs Scoring (39): Jaylea Hooten 18, Madison Clemons 6, Rylee Harrod 5, Sophia Stone 4, Hope Turney 3, Riley Bailey 3.

The Heber Springs girls teams will be back in action on Friday when they host Newport beginning at 5 p.m. The seventh-grade girls will start the action followed by the senior girls junior varsity team, then the junior girls and then the senior girls.

Both the senior boys and senior girls will return to conference action on January 8th at Dardanelle.