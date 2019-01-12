UAFS will look to remain unbeaten in Heartland Conference play today when the Lady Lions play the Rogers State Hillcats at the Expo Center in Claremore, Okla.

Tipoff will be 1 p.m. Live statistics and live stream will be available. The game will be broadcast on KHGG-FM 101.1 and KHGG-AM 1580.

The Lady Lions began conference play on Wednesday night with a 98-85 win against the Oklahoma Christian Lady Eagles at the Stubblefield Center. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for UAFS (4-10, 1-0, which is one of four undefeated teams in conference play.

UAFS averages 66 points per game with two player averaging double-figures in scoring — senior guard Mariah Green (12.4 ppg) and senior forward Ellie Lehne (10.8 ppg). Green leads the team in assists (3.9 apg).

The Lady Lions out-rebound their opponents by more than two rebounds per game (36.8-34.4), and senior guard Daijah Brown leads the team in rebounds (6.5 rpg).

UAFS allows 71 points per game and forces 15 turnovers per game. Brown leads the team in steals (1.9 spg), and junior forward Tamera Gulley leads the team in blocked shots (1.4 bpg).

Rogers State (7-7, 0-1) had its four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night with a 69-62 loss to the Newman Jets at the Expo Center.

The Hillcats average 68 points per game with two players averaging double-figures in scoring — senior forward Lauren Schuldt (12.3 ppg) and senior forward Lindsey Byfield (11.5 ppg). Junior guard Azaria Floyd leads the team in assists (2.8 apg).

Rogers State out-rebounds its opponents by more than two rebounds per game (37.2-34.9), and Schuldt leads the team in rebounding (4.9 rpg).

The Hillcats allow 65 points per game and force 19 turnovers per game. Senior guard Carlye Bohannan leads the team in steals (1.4 spg), and Schuldt leads the team in blocked shots (2.3 bpg).