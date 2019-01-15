Darrius Phillips was still feeling the after-effects of a sprained ankle following Saturday's Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Area Classic championship game.

While he was still hobbling around the locker room area, the injury didn't affect the Roland junior's play while Phillips and his Ranger teammates were also chasing history.

Phillips, a 6-foot-3 junior, led the Rangers in scoring with 21 points and also hit four 3-point baskets to help Roland stay undefeated in a wild 53-51 win against Central in Saturday's SCAC title game in Sallisaw.

"Right now, it's in a lot of pain and it's throbbing," Phillips said following Saturday's win. "I took five ibuprofens, so hopefully they kick in soon, but they didn't kick in during the game, so I just have to put some pressure on it and grind it out."

Phillips added the injury occurred late in the first half.

"I went up for a lay-up and (a Central player) came down on my ankle and it bent back," he said. "It was a high ankle sprain, and I came into the locker room and taped it up, had to walk it off and I just had to go out there and keep playing."

Phillips came back into the game for the second half and scored 12 points in that span, including several big points at important junctures against a feisty underdog Central squad.

Late in the third quarter, Phillips launched a 3 to put Roland up by four, 39-35. Then, with more than two minutes left and the Rangers hanging on to a two-point lead, Phillips got inside for a basket and added two free throws to extend it to six.

The Tigers clawed right back and tied the score in the final seconds before Roland senior Hayden Riggs hit two foul shots with 4.1 seconds left for the decisive two points. On the other end, Phillips blocked a shot but the Tigers still had one more chance with a shot at the buzzer, which barely missed.

"The last few minutes, it was hectic," Phillips said. "We would go on a little run and then they would come down and hit a few big shots, so finally, we just had to get a few defensive stops and keep scoring, so we just had to pull it out.

"It was just a great win. The team was great; they didn't panic. We panicked for a little bit, but we have to get it together in crunch time now."

Phillips also had 31 points in the Rangers' opening-round SCAC game, a win against Gore. He added 16 points in the team's semifinal win against Stigler.

Saturday's win gave the Rangers their 10th consecutive Sequoyah County championship. They also won for the 15th time in the 20-year history of the tournament.

"It feels amazing," Phillips said. "Coach (Eddie) Lewis told us all the time that we've got a big (target) on our back, so we can't just overlook every team because every team is going to give us their best games, so we've got to come out and play our best game.

"We can't take any off days, so we just come in and we've got a chip on our shoulder, so we've got to come out and just play."

That approach has also helped Phillips and the Rangers all season long. Phillips is one of four returning starters from a team that reached the 4A semifinals last season.

The Rangers, who dropped down to 3A over the off-season, currently stand undefeated at 14-0 and are ranked No. 3 in the latest OSSAARankings.com statewide poll.

"We grew into (the expectations)," Phillips said. "We've got four of our five starters back and then we've got a heck of a bench and they help us in practice all the time. They help us get better, we help them get better, so I feel like we grew into it pretty well."

Roland is back home on Tuesday as the Rangers resume NOAA Conference play against Stilwell.

Honorable Mentions

• Alma's Cejay Mann scored 23 points to help lead Alma to a 62-57 win against Little Rock Christian in 5A-West play.

• Booneville's Nate Riley had 17 points as the balanced Bearcats dispatched of Perryville last week, 48-27, for their school-record 16th consecutive victory.

• Charleston junior Brayden Ross followed last Tuesday's 31-point effort by scoring 28 last Friday in the Tigers' win against Mansfield.

• Clarksville's Bob Hurley scored 21 points to help the Panthers squeeze past Heber Springs, 62-61, in 4A-4 play.

• Howe's Jalei Oglesby was named the MVP of the Kingston Tournament, although the 2A No. 2 ranked Lady Lions lost to 2A No. 1 Dale in the title game. Oglesby had 31 points against Dale as well as 42 in a semifinal win against 3A No. 2 Kingston.

• Lavaca's Mark Miller scored 19 points Friday to power the first-place Golden Arrows to a 46-34 win against Danville in 2A-4 play.

• Mountainburg's Ethan Gregory had 17 points to help the Dragons to a key 46-40 overtime win against Hackett.

• Muldrow senior Madison Chambers led her team with 15 points as the Lady Bulldogs won their third straight Sequoyah County Area Classic, and ninth in school history, with a 47-40 win against Roland.

• Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger was the team's leading scorer in the Lady Bears' two wins last week, as she had 15 against Little Rock Central and 12 against Mount St. Mary.

• Panama's Connor Tackett reached the 1,000-point mark for his career with his 11-point performance in the Razorbacks' 76-32 win against Pocola on Friday.

• Paris senior Lexy Lee had 24 points Friday to pace Paris to an easy 55-33 win against Fountain Lake in 3A-4 play.

• Pocola's Mika Scott was in double figures in each of the Lady Indians' three wins last week, including scoring 24 points in a win against Talihina and 20 in a win against Spiro.

• Poteau senior Nate Ulmer won first place in the 195-pound weight class at this weekend's Tuttle Invitational. Ulmer is currently 14-0 on the season.

• Van Buren's Mason Hayes won the 126 weight class as he helped the Pointers to a first-place finish at the Pulaski Academy Tournament in Little Rock this weekend.