The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold the Pot of Gold Draw Down again at the Taste of Southeast Arkansas where participants could win $5,000.

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas, which features samplings of dishes by regional chefs, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 for the Taste of Southeast Arkansas.

For the Pot of Gold Draw Down, 100 advance tickets will be sold for $100 each for a chance to win $5,000. The draw down tickets aren’t included with the Taste ticket, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Draw down participants don’t have to be present to win if they have an identified proxy. Second chance opportunities will be offered at the event, according to the newsletter.

“The goal of the Taste of Southeast Arkansas is not only to throw a great party but also to raise money for Jefferson County Young Professionals Network to use for upcoming community service projects,” according to the newsletter.

Tickets are available at the Chamber. Details: Mandy Owens, mowens@pinebluffchamber.com or 870-535-0110.