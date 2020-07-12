Crawford County

American RV Specialties Inc., Kevin Lee Patrick, 15927 Tami Lane, Mountainburg.

Thread Glitter Inc., Kirsten Rachel Boyd, 2513 Kevin St., Van Buren.

Hidden Meadow Events LLC, Tamara Hamby, 30 Northridge Drive, Van Buren.

LDR Homes LLC, Brent Lacefield, 812 Main St., Van Buren.

Franklin County

K Plus Tree & Landscape Inc., Dallas J. King, 3409 Old Forest Grove Road, Charleston.

Johnson County

Concrete Logging LLC, Michael Warren, 491 County Road 3348, Clarksville.

Hillbilly BBQ & Grill LLC, Clay Jones, 947 County Road 1651, Knoxville.

Logan County

L.E. Bookkeeping Inc., Larry Edward Snell, 10682 N. AR 109, Paris.

Subiaco Feed & Supply LLC, Herbert Forst, 2779 Lyles Ridge Road, Subiaco.

Polk County

Non-Conformist Inc., Luis Muniz, 181 Love Lee Lane, Mena.

A&T's Creative Memories LLC, Amy Harrison, 1103 Third St., Mena.

Darrel & Mary Jones Trucking LLC, Mary J. Jones, 830 Polk Road 18, Vandervoort.

Dougie's Dirt Works LLC, Douglas Maywald, 3628 U.S. 71 S., Mena.

Sebastian County

A Cut Above Tree Service Inc., Tricia D. Wallace, 917 S. 17th St., Fort Smith.

K.C.P. Women's Health PA, Kevin C. Phillips MD, 4128 Seminole Circle, Fort Smith.

Alma Nutrition The Healthy Hangout LLC, Janice Goodnoh, 896 W. Atlanta St., Greenwood.

Circle Wa LLC, Gwen F. Allen, 801 Mason St., Fort Smith.

Cool Pools LLC, Kevin Hall, 8428 Stoneshire Drive, Fort Smith.

J.M. Food Services LLC, Malayphanh Vongsady, 218 N. 66th St., Fort Smith.

M.N.M. Fitness LLC, Mackenzie Nicole Mullikin, 1011 Hillcrest Drive, Greenwood.

Prohibition LLC, James D. Richardson, 509 N. Seventh St., Fort Smith.

Project 509 & Seventh LLC, Jay Richardson, 509 N. Seventh St., Fort Smith.

Rainwater Trucking LLC, Loyd Duane Rainwater, 9604 S. Shore Drive, Hackett.