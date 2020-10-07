Key’s Family Butcher Shop in Van Buren is one of the 15 facilities in Arkansas to receive funding from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

"Recipients of this funding will help address the lack of local, small-scale meat processing capacity in Arkansas that limited our producers’ ability to meet consumer demand for locally grown meat products during the COVID-19 related disruptions. Expanded processing capacity will build resilience within the industry and provide benefit to producers, consumers, and our rural communities," Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said in a press release.

$5 million dollars has been provided by the Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee and the Arkansas Legislative Council for the Arkansas meat processing grant program.

A review committee consisting of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association, Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Livestock Marketing Association, Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, and the United States Department of Agriculture evaluated the applications and made the award selections.

The Department of Agriculture received 45 applications requesting a total of more than $30 million in grant funding. Selected recipients will receive 79.7% of the amount requested up to a cap of $500,000 per application.

Collectively, the applicants receiving awards anticipate increasing processing capacity by more than 1260 cattle, 850 hogs, 7,000 poultry, and eight goats and sheep per month. They also anticipate utilizing 180 full-time positions and 38 part-time positions.

Arkansas ranks 10th in the nation in the value of animals and animal products that provide more than $5.6 billion to the state’s economy annually. In the 2019 production year, Arkansas was ranked 10th in the nation in beef cow inventory and 25th in the nation in cattle and calves with 510,641,000 pounds of production.

Key’s Family Butcher Shop has been in business since 1962. The shop has become a regional food hub spanning from Oklahoma City to Jonesboro and from Dallas to Branson. In 2009, the Key Family purchased Garner Abattoir. Since then the company has changed the way they handle their livestock, and has become instrumental in the farm to table movement. Celebrity Pharell Williams praised their bacon in a 2014 interview stating that it was the best he’s ever had.

Key’s Family Butcher Shop can be found in Van Buren at 3900 Oliver Springs Road.