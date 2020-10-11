Crawford County

Gram Transportation LLC, James Ray Grammer, 1010 Sandstone Drive, Van Buren.

Easydeals LLC, Cira Millee Vance, 1327 Shadowalk Drive, Van Buren.

King BS Cattle LLC, M. Sean Brister, 724 Fayetteville Ave., Alma.

Workman's RV Park OZ LLC, M. Sean Brister, 724 Fayetteville Ave., Alma.

Turcia Farm LLC, Elise Alexander, 105 Collum Lane W., Alma.

Michelle Real LLC, Michelle A. Real, 2319 Park Ridge Drive, Van Buren.

Hudson Millsap Enterprises LLC, Ronald Eugene Hudson, 803 River Road, Dyer.

T-Mac Properties LLC, Malinda McSpadden, 14 W. Cherry St., Alma.

Express Tire & Alignment LLC, Scott Kangas, 1020 North Drive, Alma.

Grcar LLC, M. Sean Brister, 724 Fayetteville Ave., Alma.

Johnson County

Reveal Cabinet Inc., Resheena Danielle Higby, 457 Dogwood Ave., Knoxville.

Poor Frog Press LLC, Jill A. M. Rusin, 949 County Road 3456, Clarksville.

Here, I Made This LLC, Laci Coogan, 112 E. Country Club Road, Clarksville.

Logan County

Grace Lee LLC, Holden Chadwick, 29802 W. Highway 10, Blue Mountain.

Twist Iron Fabrication LLC, Edward Shane Haney, 8394 Six Mile Road, Magazine.

You Call We Haul Trucking Inc., 312 E. Walnut St., Paris.

Maka500 Enterprises LLC, Vijay Kavuri, 2010 E. Walnut St., Paris.

Polk County

Lovella Valley Builders LLC, Walter Williams, 228 Polk Road 53, Mena.

The Nancy Wright Real Estate Team LLC, Nancy Wright, 532 Highway 246 W., Hatfield.

Tim Keith Construction LLC, Tim Keith, 174 Keith Lane, Mena.

Sebastian County

Morales Painting & Remodeling Inc., Carla Morales, 6301 Boston St., Fort Smith.

Grunge House Inc., Jami Diana Davis, 5913 Chippewa Trail, Fort Smith.

Pinnacle Park Property Owners' Association Inc., John D. Alford, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith.

Robert Lawson Enterprises LLC, Robert Lawson, 8304 S. 30th Circle, Fort Smith.

Q&D Investment Properties LLC, Terry Cecil, 14 Jeffrey Way, Fort Smith.

White Oak Consulting LLC, Russell Barlow Branum, 8947 E. Highway 252, Greenwood.

Dash Aesthetics LLC, Jyia Brown, 1022 Raleigh St., Apt. 22, Fort Smith.

IBC Properties LLC, Travis Joiner, 501 Rambo Estate, Lavaca.

Lantern LLC, Thomas Nelson, 2301 S. 65th St., Fort Smith.

Hascap LLC, Greg R. Hasley, 12034 Ridgefield Drive, Fort Smith.

Get Snappin Photo Booths LLC, Kimberly May Green, 4808 S. 96th St., Fort Smith.

Therapy Friends Counseling & Consulting LLC, Crystal Lougin, 3201 S. 97th St., Fort Smith.

Picazo Construction LLC, Rogelio Picazo, 4710 N. N St., Fort Smith.

Paris Nutrition LLC, Dolly Strickland, 1802 E. Highway 96, Lavaca.

Kimberlee J. Gogue Landscape LLC, Kimberlee J. Gogue, 401 S. 17th St., Barling.

Brian Martin Realty Inc., Brian Martin, 3707 Fairhaven Cove, Greenwood.

Jenn Brown & Co., Jennifer Brown, 21020 Highway 45, Hackett.

James Everett Tea Company Corp., Troy Mulson, 9517 Belhaven View, Fort Smith.

Spoil Me Royal LLC, Jami Cox, 9207 U.S. 71 S., Suite 12, Fort Smith.

La Mesa Private Club & Event Center LLC, Michael Collins, 4300 Rogers Ave., Suite 45, Fort Smith.

Bill White Homes LLC, William D. White, 9405 Northshore Drive, Hackett.

Awnest Investments LLC, Bradley Matthew Andrews, 5204 Fresno St., Fort Smith.

King Tobacco No. 3 LLC, 1901 Wheeler Ave., Fort Smith.

I&I Metal Roofing LLC, Jorge Ignacio Quinonez, 4300 Rogers Ave., Suite 20-212, Fort Smith.

Brewcrew Seamless Guttering LLC, Justin Brewer, 1520 Plumbark Drive, Greenwood.

Rush Aviation LLC, Jeffrey Brian Rush, 340 Whitetail Lane, Greenwood.

Overly Trucking LLC, Chad Edward Overly, 4522 S. 26th St., Fort Smith.

Ominous Enigmas LLC, Anwar Alejandro Dominguez, 2819 E. Highway 10, Greenwood.

Moss Property Management LLC, Kevin Moss, 3135 Highway 10 W., Greenwood.

Vo Limited Liability Co., Dung Quoc Vo, 8804 Lakeside Way, Fort Smith.

Scott County

Duck's Body Shop LLC, Shelia Carson, 10105 Abbott Loop, Mansfield.