Crawford County

Don Newton Farms LLC, Kathy Mitchell, 1218 Clear Creek Road, Alma.

Patric Anderson, MD, PLLC, Patric Anderson, 6830 Peach Drive, Alma.

Charmy Acres Brewing Co. LLC, Charles Tasse, 5416 Figure Five Heights, Rudy.

Johnson County

Marin Family Transportation LLC, Robert Marin, 136 Private Road 3342, Clarksville.

Health Magic Beauty Massage Inc., Wenjing Xu, 229 E. Market St., No. 3, Clarksville.

Logan County

Roof Inspection Agency LLC, Jeremy Griffith, 420 Siler Road, Booneville.

Sebastian County

Scherrey's Lawn & Landscaping LLC, Thomas Scherrey, 5920 Gordon Lane, Fort Smith.

Joys Curbside Kitchen LLC, Tona Ross, 4123 Hon Ave., Fort Smith.

Techspot LLC, Thomas Theodore Howard Jr., 2109 N. K St., Fort Smith.

Premier Photography LLC, Benjamin Craig Bandimere, 5625 S. 97th St., Fort Smith.

GR24 Life Skills Inc., Jack Moffett, 3015 S. 14th St., Fort Smith.

House Of Holland Boutique LLC, Patricia Holland, 104 N. Main St., Greenwood.

Britcher Installations Inc., Jonathan Colby Britcher, 612 Highway 45 S., Hackett.

Faz Foodz LLC, Mohamed Zainuba, 1404 Fianna Way, Fort Smith.

Western AR Hormone Optimization LLC, Sarah Guillory, 8101 McClure Drive, Suite 203, Fort Smith.

WHW LLC, Benjamin H Shipley III, 315 N. Seventh St., Fort Smith.

Shi LLC, John D. Alford, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith.

Halcyon Apparel LLC, Bao Ha, 1923 Hilary Lane, Fort Smith.

Dl Hershel Enterprises Inc., Gregory Hershel Sr., 1443 Brazil Ave., Apt B, Fort Smith.

Global Dental Technologies Inc., Joe D Byars Jr., 502 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.

Precision Rentals LLC, Isaac Ryan Belak, 800 Old Highway 271, Fort Smith.

Vantage Wireless Holdings LLC, , 318 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.

Kibler Self Storage LLC, Jonathan Griffin, 8405 S. Zero St., Suite C, Fort Smith.

Aig Trading LLC, Golap K Talukdar, 417 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.

Kamkar Bonding Inc., Chris Miranda, 1005 S. A St., Fort Smith.