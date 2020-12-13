Crawford County

Northtown Sales Inc., Jon Odom, 4937 AR 59 N., Van Buren.

Quality Assurance Cattle Co. LLC, Erica Bray, 10901 Booth Road, Mulberry.

Pointer Brewing Corp., Quentin Luke Willard, 37 W. Northbrook Drive, Van Buren.

Raw Home Improvement LLC, Adam P. Rodriguez, 18628 Westons Road, Mountainburg.

Franklin County

Paradise Pizza Pub LLC, Andrew Dwyer, 345 Green Place, Ozark.

Ozark Food Mart LLC, Sanjaykumar Chaudhari, 4642 E. U.S. 64, Ozark.

Ozark Investment Properties LLC, Amit Budhwani, 4642 E. U.S. 64, Ozark.

Diamond J. Horsemanship LLC, Jim Anderson, 5346 S. AR 23, Ozark.

Johnson County

United Diversity League, Whitney Freeman, 1660 Riverpoint Road, Clarksville.

Logan County

Spear Group Security LLC, J. Bernard Major, 1801 S. AR 309, Paris.

Sebastian County

Del Rio Aquatics LLC, Hugo Del Rio, 3532 Buttercup Lane, Fort Smith.

Jo Waite & Co., LLC, Michael Collins, 4300 Rogers Ave., Suite 45, Fort Smith.

Fennys Towson LLC, Satnarayan Murthy, 3515 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.

Focus CRE Group LLC, 3101 S. 70th St, Fort Smith.

Rw McMahan LLC, Richard W. McMahan, 3928 N. AR 253, Lavaca.

Freedom Creek Hunting Club, Jason Scott Henson, 3118 Breezy Lane, Greenwood.

Centurion Legacy LLC, 2301 S. 65th St., Fort Smith.

Phoenix Rising Farms & Rental Properties LLC, Tyty Saitang, 15613 Poteau Mountain Road, Hartford.

Ache Mooney Investments LLC, Kyle Parker, 7000 Chad Colley Boulevard, Fort Smith.

Her Plus Two Creations LLC, Ashton Dean, 3516 Harris Ave., Fort Smith.

La Yerbabuena No. 2 LLC, Arturo Jaime, 7101 Millennium Drive, Fort Smith.

GRB Development LLC, Rick Griffin, 610 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.

Bellwether Industries LLC, Lee Webb, 11318 U.S. 71 S., Fort Smith.

The Arts Walk Inc., Niko Koliastasis, 100 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.