After the folk-pop-rock-country band called The Band went through its final breakup - their last live show featuring all five members was documented in the 1978 film “The Last Waltz” - the group’s guitarist and main songwriter Robbie Robertson took his career in new directions. It would be almost 10 years before he released his self-titled first solo album, but during that decade, he started dabbling in writing scores for films (“The King of Comedy,” “The Color of Money”) and tried out his acting chops (“Carny”). More acting followed, but that proved not to be his forte, and he’s still getting scoring assignments, his most recent being for “The Irishman.”



Though he’s moved on, Robertson’s heart still seems to have a soft spot for his days with The Band. The new documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” features him on-camera, telling stories of the stretch during the ’60s and ’70s when he and his mates Levon Helm. Rick Danko, Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson got chummy with Bob Dylan, and holed up in a pink house in Woodstock, New York, where they began creating and cranking out an early form of what would become known as Americana music.



He spoke about old movies, today’s music industry, and his own memories just after the film, which is based on his 2016 memoir “Testimony,” had its world premier at the Toronto International Film Festival.



Q: The film gets very emotional and pulls no punches in talking about alcohol and drug abuse among some of The Band members, and three of them are no longer with us. Any idea of how you managed to be a survivor?

A: In that program of people dealing with addiction, there’s a phrase in there that’s so key. It’s called “one day at a time.” I have very often thought, “I’m going to get up today, and I’m going to follow that dream and accept these challenges, and move forward.” Moving forward was the thing. Some years ago, we really didn’t understand alcoholism and addiction. It’s become much more clear what that really is, but nobody referred to it back then they way they do now. Today, when I look back on it, I feel very sad that we didn’t have the tools to be able to help one another in this group. So, I carry a bit of sadness about that, because I’ve lost three of my brothers in this group. Although I am motoring on, and accepting new challenges and I’ve got so many things that I want to discover and get to in my work, I still sometimes go to that place in my heart where I think I lost these guys and I was helpless in it. That was a devastating feeling.



Q: There’s a moment in the film when someone mentions that many years ago, you wanted to work with Ingmar Bergman. What was that all about?

A: A lot of inspiration for a lot of songs that I wrote came from movie scripts. There was a bookstore in New York that I used to go to, and I found out that I could buy the script for (Bergman’s) “Persona” and “The Seventh Seal,” for (Fellini’s) “8 ½,” for Bunuel films, for Kurosawa movies, for Howard Hawks, for Orson Welles. It was so wonderful to be able to go behind that mystery, of seeing a movie and saying, “Whoa! How did they do that?” I got addicted to reading those scripts. I just couldn’t get enough of it. Then, with The Band, I thought of the group as characters that I was casting in roles in the songs I was writing. I would say (to one of them), “You should sing this song, because of the story that I’m trying to tell.” Or (pointing his finger around) you’ll be the lead in this one, you’ll sing the harmony, and then you’ll come in on the chorus and take it all the way out.” My songwriting was inspired by that, in a very strange way.



Q: The music industry has changed radically since you were regularly putting out records. What are your current thoughts on it?

A: There is always great work being done. I never lose faith that there will be people coming along, making a great contribution. The biggest difference for me between then and now is, back then, we were in a generation when the voice was the voice of that generation. Everybody gathered around that voice, so you felt a responsibility to talk about something, to tell a story about something that had a deeper meaning to it. Our leaders were being assassinated. There was this terrible war going on. So, the unification in that generation had a lot to do with the soundtrack of it. Nowadays, because there’s no pressure for people to do that, it calls on something different in the culture. It’s called, “Have a good time!” It’s also called, “Tell us about your last relationship, and the breakup.” (laughs) That’s what so many records are about today. Some people say, “Well, that’s a worthy cause.” Me? I don’t care about your last relationship. But go ahead and vent. It’s OK.



“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band” will be released theatrically over the next few weeks, starting on Feb. 28.

Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.