Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

“Cyberpunk 2077” has been at the top of a lot of gamers most wanted titles for years, so when the game finally was released last week I was expecting it to create a lot of conversation in the gaming community.



I wasn’t expecting the direction those conversations have taken.



Almost overnight, developer CD Projekt Red went from the critical darling that made “The Witcher” into a major franchise to a pariah.



If you’re playing the game on a high-end PC, you’re probably having a great time, as that version of the game has reviewed amazingly well. The game also appears to be running well on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. But if you’re playing the game on a base PlayStation 4 or Xbox One system, you’re probably dealing with bad graphics, terrible bugs and textures that take a long time to load while you’re in the game.



There’s a video online of someone driving around in the city. After they come to a complete stop, the traffic signal, painted directions on the streets and details on the nearby buildings take almost 20 extra seconds to show up. Having a game load up and put you in a level with low texture graphics initially only for the more detailed textures to load in a second or two later was fairly common during the PS4/Xbox One generation, but having the textures take that long in a finished triple A game is inexcusable.



Even though CD Projekt Red gave interviews stating the console versions of the game were coming along great, it never actually showed off those versions of the game to the press before they were released. CD Projekt Red also didn’t release copies of the game on the last gen systems early for reviewers. It obviously knew those versions of the game had major issues but chose to release them to the public anyway.



On Dec. 14, CD Projekt Red issued an apology to gamers.



“First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” the studio wrote in the apology. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”



But the thing is, CD Projekt Red even messed up the apology. At the end of the apology, it states anyone who wants a refund on their digital purchase of the game can go through PlayStation and Xbox’s refund systems to do so (for physical copies of the game, they just suggest returning it to the store it was bought). While gamers have had some luck getting a refund from Microsoft, PlayStation’s refund policy is overly strict and has denied all requests.

CD Projekt Red is now telling PlayStation 4 users not to request a refund from Sony and instead contact them and someone will get back to you by the end of the year.



Anyone who purchased the game on PS4 and wants a refund should email CD Projekt Red at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com, but the company stated in its apology that the email address would be good only through Dec. 21, so act fast.



For those wanting to hold onto the game in hopes it will be fixed going forward, there is good news. CD Projekt Red has stated it is working on two major patches for the game - one coming in January and one in February - that will improve the performance of the game on last gen systems.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.