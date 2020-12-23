Your enjoyment (or tolerance?) of “Promising Young Woman” is certain whether you approach it as a darkly comic cautionary tale or a wicked sly revenge fantasy. It’s actually both; but me, I couldn’t get enough of Carey Mulligan turning tables on all the predatory d-bags - and their enablers - who treat a tipsy woman as their own personal amusement park.



The movie marks the debut feature from writer-director Emerald Fennell (Camilla Parker-Bowles on “The Crown”), and it’s an auspicious start. Her takedown of the date-rape culture grasps from the opening scene where the playful Charlie XCX song “Boys” plays over a bunch of drunk young corporate bros, ties loosened, dancing and drinking in a club. “F-her” is the first line of dialogue followed by a lament about not being able to take clients to strip clubs anymore.



Mulligan is killer as the “woman” of the title, a 30-year-old blonde, bubble-gum smacking barista who until recently was a rising star in medical school. She quit after a tragedy involving her best friend, Nina. The movie takes its time revealing what happened to Nina, so no spoilers here. That incident, however, fuels Cassie’s revenge plans. Her MO is to prowl nightclubs, all gussied up with too much makeup, tight outfits, rainbow-colored nails, looking as if she’s “asking for it.”



She pretends to be too drunk to stand and each time a random “nice guy” (Adam Brody, Christopher Mintz-Plasse) comes to her rescue, takes her home and delivers the familiar BS lines - “you’re so beautiful” and “it’s OK you’re safe” - before going directly for the panties. That’s when Cassie raises up stone sober and asks, “What are you doing?” The look of panic, confusion and shame on the faces of her would-be attackers are priceless. Sometimes things get bloody, sometimes they don’t. There are tears, and usually not hers. Sometimes it’s not just men. Cassie also messes with other women, like the university dean (Connie Britton) who protects male predators and a former classmate who refused to speak up (Allison Brie). What Cassie does to them is pretty twisted, and undeniably cathartic. Oh, yeah, each conquest gets an entry in her little black book of victims. Trust me, you don’t want your name inside it.



The movie is a showcase for Mulligan (“An Education,” “Suffragette,” “Drive”) and she does her best work yet. Cassie is either a sociopath or a #MeToo vigilante, or maybe both. No matter, it’s a delicious Oscar-caliber performance, bolstered by a solid supporting cast. Norwell native Jennifer Coolidge and Clancy Brown play Cassie’s concerned parents who are beyond confused by her behavior. Laverne Cox is a bright spot, playing Cassie’s coffee shop boss. Bo Burnham (the writer-director of “Eighth Grade”) is perfectly cast as Cassie’s sweet love interest, stealing the show with a comical lip-sync of Paris Hilton’s “Love is Blind.” Molly Shannon plays Nina’s mother and pops in mid-movie to give Cassie some motherly advice.



Fennell makes her point early and often and sometimes too much amid jarring shifts in tone from bright comedy to dark satire. She hits every tricky talking point surrounding rape culture as if she’s checking off a to-do list. However, she never wavers, capping Cassie’s journey with a blaze of glory. The film is a full-throttle indictment of toxic masculinity that will make men cringe. But it should be required viewing because maybe, just maybe, one of them will heed the advice Cassie offers her conquests. And that not-so-little tidbit is to stop being a selfish jerk and start treating women with the dignity and respect they deserve.



Dana Barbuto may be reached at dbarbuto@patriotledger.com or follow her on Twitter @dbarbuto_Ledger.



“Promising Young Woman”

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Jennifer Coolidge, Clancy Brown, Laverne Cox. Dec. 23 in local theaters (where open), streaming via video on demand in January.

(R for strong violence including sexual assault, language throughout, some sexual material and drug use.)

Grade: A-