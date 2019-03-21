Temple Live will host a premiere screening of the new Netflix docudrama film, "The Dirt," at 7 p.m. Friday at the venue, 200 N. 11th St. The movie, which is rated MA for mature audiences, follows the rise of the hard rock band, Motley Crue. The screening will be followed by a performance by Crue Cut, a Motley Crue tribute band. Those who are 17 or younger must be admitted by a parent or guardian. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling (479) 222-6186, at the venue and at TempleLive.com.

Visit the Dirt Movie ft. Tribute Band Crue Cut Facebook page and the Dirt Facebook page for information.