The award-winning Scottish band, Skerryvore, will play at 7:30 p.m. March 28 at the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown, 101 N. Second St. The event is part of the UAFS Season at the Blue Lion schedule and will feature the eight-piece group, which utilizes a blend of folk, traditional, rock and Americana styles. The band is touring to promote its newest album, "Evo," and won the Scotland Traditional Music Live Act of the Year in 2011 and 2016. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the UAFS Box Office, by calling (479) 788-7300 and at Tickets.UAFS.edu.

Visit Skerryvore.com and the Skerryvore Facebook page for information.