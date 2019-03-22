Thompson crowned Miss UAFS 2019

Allison Thompson claimed the crown of Miss UAFS 2019 during the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith’s scholarship competition Saturday.

Thompson, 22, of Fort Smith is the daughter of Regina Thompson and David Thompson, both of Fort Smith. A middle childhood education major, her talent was a jazz dance performance, and her platform is “We the People: Increasing Community and Government Involvement.” She will represent UAFS at the Miss Arkansas Contest this summer in Hot Springs.

Thompson also won the artistic expression, non-vocal award.

“I can’t wait to represent the school I love at the state level for Miss Arkansas,” she said.

Other winners included:

First runner-up: Mary Beth Andrews, 20, of West Fork, daughter of Kristi and Stan Andrews, also of West Fork. Andrews also won the academic excellence award.

Second runner-up: Ava Earnhart, 18 of Greenwood, daughter of Liz Earnhart and David Earnhart, both also of Greenwood. Earnhart also won the artistic expression, vocal award

Third runner-up: Tori Easton, 21, of Fort Smith, daughter of Robyn and Doug Croop of Fort Smith and Dewayne Easton of Pocola.

Fourth runner-up: Lyndsey Bowman, 19, of Fort Smith, daughter of Joanna Barker of Portsmouth, R.I., and Terry Bowman of Ozark. Bowman also won the interview award.

The Audience Appeal Bucket Award was presented to Cecelia Flores. The winner of the Audience Appeal was Briana Reding. Caroline Mikel won the Miss Congeniality Award.

A first for the Miss UAFS Competition, a Miss UAFS Outstanding Teen was also crowned. Starling Ledbetter of Fayetteville took home the crown. Ledbetter is the daughter of Ryan and Robyn Ledbetter. Her talent was a vocal performance, during which she also played guitar.

Other winners included first runner-up Lillyanna Gigerich, and second runner-up, Jordan Bunting.

The pageant awarded more than $11,000 in institutional scholarships, in addition to private scholarships, cash awards and prizes.

For winning Miss UAFS, Thompson received a two-year scholarship to UAFS valued at $7,000, a cash scholarship valued at $2,000 and a necklace and earring set from The Jewelry Store worth an estimated $2,500.

Northside students raising funds for international conference

Members of the Health Occupation Students of America program at Northside High School recently had members place first-third during an all-state competition in Hot Springs. Students are now eligible to compete at the International Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla., from June 19-22. The group has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for the trip. To contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/northside-hosa-ilc-2019?member=1849894.

AETN accepting student film showcase entries

The Arkansas Educational Television Network is accepting entries through April 1 for “Student Selects: A Young Filmmakers Showcase,” which highlights the creativity and talent of the state's kindergarten through 12th grade students. In addition to possible broadcast on AETN, students may choose to compete for Thea Foundation Young Filmmakers Scholarships and the Arkansas Historic Places Film Prize, according to a news release.

“Student Selects” gives Arkansas student filmmakers the opportunity for possible broadcast on AETN, streaming on aetn.org, scholarship and prize competitions, and screenings, including the Student Filmmakers Showcase and the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival.

Entry information is available at aetn.org/studentselects. Submission categories include, but are not limited to, documentary, narrative, animation, Claymation, stop-motion, music videos and PSAs. Past entries may also be viewed online. Additional information may be obtained by calling Casey Sanders at (501) 682-4190 or emailing csanders@aetn.org.

Names of Note

Leigha Delle Mason of Hackett and Jacob A. Talamantez of Mena received diplomas from the University of Arkansas at Monticello in December.

Makell Swinney of Fort Smith participated in the Bilateral Model Arab League Conference from Feb. 15-17 in Houston. She is a student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Nicky Hogan of Greenwood was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Brayley Gattis and Kathryn Christine Rhomberg, both of Fort Smith, are two of the 22 seniors at the University of Arkansas to be honored as “Razorback Classics.” Students were selected by a committee of reviewers composed of the National Board of Directors of the Arkansas Alumni Association, University Advancement staff members and past award recipients.

Gattis is a chemistry and French double major in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. She is a graduate of Southside High School and is the daughter of Bianca Rauser and B.R. Gattis of Fort Smith.

Rhomberg is an accounting major in the Sam M. Walton College of Business. She is a graduate of Southside High School and is the daughter of Dana and Ed Rhomberg of Fort Smith.

Gattis and Rhomberg will be recognized with the other Razorback Classics at the annual Cardinal and White Banquet on May 2 in Boyer Hall at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House. The Razorback Classics will be featured in the Razorback yearbook and receive a special honor cord to wear at commencement.

