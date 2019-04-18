Thursday

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Meets at 7 a.m. at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Yoga for adults and seniors: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Cedarville Public Library, 639 Pirates Way. Call (479) 410-1853.

Story Time: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Public Library, 220 N. Main St., Mulberry. Call (479) 997-1226.

Easter Eggstravaganza: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Meets at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Our Father’s Heart Food Pantry: Open noon to 2 p.m. at 4401 Windsor Drive.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Meets at 1 p.m. at Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Drop in and Draw: Held from 1-3 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Free basic computer skills class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at The American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Card Class: Meets 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Two Rivers Poetry Society: Meets at 2:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Knitting Club: Begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

All-Ages Activities: Begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Story Time Plus for grades K-2: Begins at 4 p.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Public Library, 220 N. Main St., Mulberry. Call (479) 997-1226.

DIY Bird Feeders: Begins at 4 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

"The Little Mermaid Jr." Preview Show: Begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Presented by the Community School of the Arts. Call (479) 783-0229.

Third Thursday: Held from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Fort Smith. Includes shopping, entertainment, prizes and more. Visit GoDowntownFS.org.

Spanish Story Time: Meets at 6 p.m. at Windsor Branch Library, 4701 Windsor Drive.

2019 Women Run Arkansas Clinic-Fort Smith: Meets 6-7 p.m. at the Western Arkansas Runners building, 7803 Ellis Drive. Email wrafs2019@gmail.com.

Remnant Ministry: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 200 Towson Ave.

Writers Workshop: Begins at 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Heights, 1012 Fayetteville Road in Van Buren.

Women’s Health and Toxin Awareness seminar: Begins at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Jan Womack at (918) 962-4333.

The Arc for the River Valley bowling: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St. Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for nonmembers per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Open Mic Night: Begins at 7 p.m. at Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Fort Smith Antique Auto Club: Meets at 7 p.m. at in the Rose Room of the community building at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St. Call Valorie at (918) 427-3003.

Arkansas River Valley Investors Group: Meets at 7 p.m. at El Lorito Mexican Restaurant, 3105 S. 70th St. Call Sandy Duncan at (479) 262-6114.

Arkansas Retired Military Association: Meets at 7 p.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Call 783-2727.

Fort Smith Kennel Club: Meets at 7 p.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs from 7-9 p.m. at the Hug Chevrolet Showroom in Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

