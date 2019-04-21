"Together We Can," a free event featuring children's activities, hot dogs and more, will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Sallisaw.

The Sequoyah County Child Abuse Task Force/Children's Advocacy Center will team up with the Sallisaw Special Victims Unit, Sequoyah County Community Response Team and Cherokee Nation CCR for the first-time event. The event is being held in recognition of Victims' Rights Week, Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. There will be several agencies on hand with resources available. Activities include a bouncy house for children and goodies to be given away. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available.

The event will be at the Sallisaw Fire Department, 101 W. Chickasaw. For information, call (918) 776-0974.