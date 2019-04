The Fort Smith Rose Society will host its Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Weichart Realtors, 3920 Rogers Ave. The event will include roses, other flowers and plant fillers for arrangements.

The group also will host its next meeting from 2-4 p.m. May 19 at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Representatives from Sutherland's will discuss facts, offer tips, answer questions and more.

Call (479) 646-6555 or visit the Fort Smith Rose Society Facebook page for information.