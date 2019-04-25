The W.H.H. Clayton House will host its "Sippin' on Sixth Street: Judge Clayton's Annual Southern Soiree" event from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday at the house, 514 N. Sixth St. The fundraiser will feature a barbecue meal prepared by 21 West End chef Paul Capel, live musical performances by Fort Smith singer-songwriter JD Clayton, a live auction, bourbon-tasting, a gun raffle, lawn games, a bourbon pull, Prosecutor's Punch and more. Among the auction items will be trips, various guns, a progressive dinner in three historical homes, an original Jimmy Leach painting and an afternoon at a private gun range.

Tickets are $60 per person and $500 per table for six and can be purchased by calling (479) 783-3000. Sponsorships are available. The event raises money for the Clayton House.

Visit ClaytonHouse.org for information.