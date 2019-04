Bruce and Susan Brown of Barling are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Audrey Eliane Brown of Fort Smith, to David Allen Fielder of Fort Smith, the son of Dan and Linda Fielder of Fort Smith.

The groom is a technology technician graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. The bride is a cake decorator. Both are graduates of Southside High School in Fort Smith.

A ceremony is planned May 5, 2019, at Bell Park in Greenwood.