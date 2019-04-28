John and Sonya (Elam) Fairbanks are pleased to announce their 60th wedding anniversary on April 26, 2019. They were married April 26, 1959, at Wiggins United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

Mr. Fairbanks is a retired SWEPCO employee. Mrs. Fairbanks worked for several years at Stewart Drug in Greenwood. They have lived in Greenwood and Fayetteville for all but a few years of their marriage.

The family and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Fairbanks invite you to join them in their celebration from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Robert Atlas Harper House, 201 N. Main St., Greenwood.