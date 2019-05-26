During the May Board Meeting of the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame Inc., Keith Greene of Alma was invited to serve as a director and also to assume the responsibilities of secretary for the organization. Greene is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has been a member of the First 100 Support Group of the organization since 2015.

The AMVHOF is a nonprofit 501-c-3 corporation based in Conway. The mission of the organization is to honor veterans from the five branches of the military who have served their country with distinction.