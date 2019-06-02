Crawford County Chronicles Lecture Series: Meets at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at UAFS Drennen-Scott Historic Site, 221 N. Third St., Van Buren.

John G. Lake Ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. Monday at American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd.,Fort Smith for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs.

Friends of the Library: Meets at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 Northwest, Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

Citizens Climate Lobby of Fort Smith: Meets at 6 pm. Monday at First Christian Church DOC, 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Robert Jack VFW Post 1322, 23 N. 20th Street, Van Buren. Call Todd Willey, (479) 857-6069. Ladies Auxiliary meet at the same time and place. Call Renee Mansfield at (479) 208-2702.

Fort Smith Area Amateur Radio Club QRP Pizza Bash: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Cavanaugh Pizza, 3111 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Call Mike Cole at (918) 427-1431.

Fort Smith Civil War Round Table: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Larry Puckett at (479) 769-4738.

Step In Time Dance Class: Advanced Mambo dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Waltz lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072.

Gold Wing Road Riders Association Region H Arkansas District Chapter F: Members meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Western Sizzlin', 5720 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Louis or Pam Wofford at (479) 883-6146.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Cedarville Community Center.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave., Fort Smith. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Miller Writers Group: Meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith. Call Scott at (479) 646-8859.

Free Basic Computer Skills Class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., Suite 101, Fort Smith. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

River Valley Ale Raisers: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at GrowFresh Organics, 7709 Ellis St., Building 303, Fort Smith.

Civil Air Patrol: Cadets meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Building 1A at Fort Smith Regional Airport.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road, Fort Smith. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: Members meet at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Coast Guard Station, 3802 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-4696.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Free Meal and Food Pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive, Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio — Artist Demo: Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of Christ, 45 Railroad St., Alma. Call Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Civitan Club: Meets at noon Wednesday at Creekmore Park Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith. Call Lacey Klemm at (501) 209-0556.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Sizzlin', 2210 N. Broadway St., Poteau.

Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.): Meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Public Library Community Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call 479-783-0229.

Millie's Line Dance Classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person.

Lawbreakers and Peacemakers: Members meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Location varies. Call Kim Redo at (479) 670-3292.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. Thursday at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Disabled American Veterans — Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at Disabled American Veterans, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Drop in and Draw: Meets 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville Community Center.

Gore Scrap Happy Quilters: Members meet at 3 p.m. at Gore Community Building with a potluck beginning at 5:15 p.m. Business meeting follows with a show and tell and a demo/program. Bring a project to work on or just visit.

Sequoyah County Democrats: Meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Roma Italian Restaurant, 1600 W. Tatham Ave., Sallisaw.

Police and Community Engagement (P.A.C.E.): Meets at 6:30 pm. Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Crawford County Democratic Association: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call Richard at (479) 414-6840.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 467: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 12112 Redwood Drive at Chaffee Crossing. Call Michael Sulina at (479) 652-3608.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Hug Chevrolet Showroom, 1500 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Story Time for 18 Months to 4 Years: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon Friday in The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit www.FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Yarn and Needle Club: Meets at 1 p.m. Friday at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 Northwest, Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

Weapons of Mass Production (W.O.M.P.): Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Shunammite House, 923 S. 26th St. Call Christ for the World International Church at (479) 649-5970.

All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast: Held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Belle Point Masonic Lodge, 6000 Zero St., Fort Smith.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Member-hosted breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at Arkansas Retired Military Association, 144 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Veterans of Foreign Wars: Members meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 8845, 3005 Tilles Ave., Fort Smith. Call Charles Hollibough at (479) 783-8394.

Mother Nature Reads: Meets at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for story time at Hobbs State Park, 20201 AR 12, Rogers. Stories are followed by hands-on nature craft activities. Call (479) 789-5000.

Military Order Purple Heart Post 587: Members meet at noon Saturday at Vietnam Veterans Building, 12112 Redwood Drive, Fort Chaffee. Call Jim Frye at (479) 639-2489.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

