Cherokee Nation school clothing voucher application deadline extended

The Cherokee Nation extended the application deadline for the 2019 Clothing Assistance Program to June 14 for Cherokee Nation citizens affected by recent flooding, according to a news release. The tribe’s clothing voucher program helps Cherokee families purchase new clothes for school-aged children for the upcoming school year.

Last year, the tribe helped more than 4,500 students, grades K-12, from across the tribe’s 14-county jurisdiction prepare for the first day of school with gift cards totaling more than $450,000, the release states. To be eligible for the program, students must be age 5 before Sept. 1, 2019, a Cherokee Nation citizen, live within the 14-county jurisdiction and meet additional income guidelines.

Once parents have provided the necessary paperwork and have been verified by the tribe, the parents receive a $100 gift card for every school-aged child in the home, according to the release. Applications can be printed from www.cherokee.org, or picked up at any Cherokee Nation Human Services field office and the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sallisaw Cherokee Nation Human Services office is at 307/309 N. Dogwood Ave. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., at a Cherokee Nation office location or by mail, on June 14.

For information on income guidelines or other eligibility requirements, call Cherokee Nation Human Services Family Assistance at (800) 256-0671 or visit www.cherokee.org.

'Operation Orange' summer camp set Tuesday

Sequoyah High School and Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine will host “Operation Orange,” a medical summer camp for high school students interested in a career in the medical field, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sequoyah’s The Place Where They Play in Tahlequah.

For information or to register, email operationorange@okstate.edu.

Names of Note

The following area students recent graduated from Harding University in Searcy:

Nicholas Griffin, Cannon Lord and Tammy Malone, all of Alma; Leslie Bagby and Caleb Krise, both of Barling; Andrew Cogan, Brandy Cogan, Bradley Pearson and Mitchell Powers, all of Clarksville; Jerri Cole, Jeff Goines, Spencer Hart, James Grady, Andrew Miller, Anitha Kobusingye, Melinda Smith, Brett Wheeler and Kenyon Walker, all of Fort Smith; Jacob George, Mason White and James Wilson, all of Greenwood; Ryan Mize and Robin Childers, both of Lavaca; Luke Bowser and Alejandra Taylor, both of Mena; and Bradley Graham, Chelsea Wilkes and Jeff Westfall, all of Van Buren.

The following area students recently graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi: Calli Holland and Kristopher Keyton, both of Fort Smith; Lauren Lange of Alma; and Daniel Fudge of Van Buren.

The following area students recently received National Merit scholarships: Andrew Astre of Alma, the National Merit Vanderbilt University scholarship; Ryan Beallis of Fort Smith, the National Merit University of Texas at Dallas scholarship; Julia Brixey of Fort Smith, the National Merit University of Arkansas, Fayetteville scholarship; Vinh Nguyen of Fort Smith, the National Merit Hendrix College scholarship; Madelene Riche of Fort Smith, the National Merit TCU scholarship; Tyler Merreighn of Greenwood, the National Merit University of Arkansas, Fayetteville scholarship; and Isabella Faulkenberry of Ozark, the National Merit University of Arkansas, Fayetteville scholarship.

Blake Larkin of Fort Smith recently graduated from Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California.

Sean Franklin of Fort Smith recently was named to the honor roll for the spring 2019 semester at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

The following area students recently were named to the president's honor roll for the spring 2019 semester at Oklahoma City University: Abigail Lamproe of Alma; Emily Wollenberg of Clarksville; Blake Bulger and Olivia White, both of Fort Smith; Abby Williams of Hackett; and Rebecca Hill of Stigler.

The following area students recently were named to the dean's honor roll for the spring 2019 semester at Oklahoma City University: Cameron Law and Abby Underwood, both of Fort Smith; Dane Drennan of Greenwood; and Sheridan Hoyer of Sallisaw.

Jasmine Espinoza and Alejandra Espinoza, both of Fort Smith, recently were named to the president's and dean's lists at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge.

Victoria Jordan-Percifield of Fort Smith and Travis Plummer of Waldron recently graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. Plummer recently earned a Top Paper award in the legal interviewing course. Gabrielle Davis of Mena recently earned a Top Paper award in the constitutional law course.

Education News is published each Friday as a public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday prior to the Friday the item is to be published. Information may be edited for length and content. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the main office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.