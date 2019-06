The eighth annual Arkansas Highway Police Cops on Bulls event will be June 22 at Harper Stadium, 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith. Events begin with exhibitions at 7:30 a.m., barrel race at 11 a.m., opening ceremony at 5 p.m., mutton busting at 5:15 p.m. and cops on bulls at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5, and those 18 and under are free. All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish.