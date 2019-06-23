The Fort Smith Public Library invites children of all ages to experience "Digeridoo Down Under" at all library locations on Wednesday and Thursday. The high-energy, Australia-themed show combines music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. Didgeridoo Down Under is interactive, educational, motivational and fun for all ages.

Show times are 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., 10 a.m. Thursday at the Windsor Branch Library, 4701 Windsor Drive, 1 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St., or 4 p.m. Thursday at the Dallas Branch Library, 8100 Dallas St.

For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.