The 26th annual Jack White Legislative Golf Tournament will begin with registration Monday at Hardscrabble Country Club, 5211 Cliff Drive. The four-person scramble event will include lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by the shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Registration cost can be obtained by emailing Ltrantham@FortSmithChamber.com and at Public.FortSmithChamber.com. Registration includes green fees, cart, driving range, lunch, golf glove, hat, team photo and goodie bag. There will be prizes for first, second and third-place teams, as well as additional contest winners such as longest drive, closest to pin and more.