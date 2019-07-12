I recently saw a story on Facebook that recounted a kindergarten teacher’s post about why she left teaching. Since her post went viral, she has been featured on numerous media outlets. Of course, I got sucked down the rabbit hole and wanted to learn more. People often blame the pay, but Jessica Gentry is quick to explain it is not that at all. Rather it is the culture of parenting and schooling that society has created.

Regular readers of this column may remember that I often mention the battles I have with my girls over technology — no devices at the table, no devices in the car unless we are on long trips. We’ve been having this conversation for so long that they are quick to call me out on slips, too. And, I appreciate them for it. Parents and children spend way too much time on phones, iPods, X-boxes and more. Texting, social media and video games are taking precious time away from family interactions.

In her post, Gentry wrote about her students who came from troubled homes. While homes have never been perfect, she points out that the introduction of so much technology in schools and classrooms is taking time away from student interactions with their teachers. Students who act out at school do so because it is where they feel safe. However, teachers are often so bogged down in training for the latest technology or focusing on testing that they have less time to interact with their students. Interestingly, this year we had several families tour our school who complained of too much technology in their child’s classroom.

We are about as low-tech as you can get. Why? Technology isn’t necessary to teach children. They get so much at home that there is just no reason for us to add much in the classroom. Our students are doing fine. They can create PowerPoint presentations, type a paper, and certainly use Instagram! Just because we are a society that uses technology more and more in everything we do does not mean that we should create an educational system around it.

There is a Montessori school in Silicon Valley that I follow. With about 80% of their families working in the tech industry, this school does not introduce technology in the classrooms until almost 6th grade. The parents appreciate it and understand this learning approach is not impacting their child’s education negatively, but rather positively.

This fall, the Montessori School of Fort Smith turns 50. Our founder, Sister Kevin Bopp, was a woman ahead of her time, just like Dr. Maria Montessori. Both understood that children have the capacity to do so much more than adults often allow them to do. The Montessori approach was designed to change that.

Dr. Montessori set out to revolutionize the educational system in the late 1800s. As one of the first female physicians in Italy, she was interested in child development and psychology. Building on the work of other pioneers in the field, Dr. Montessori created an approach to learning that was rooted in giving children independence in the classroom. Everything she wrote, taught, and created was based on her scientific observations of children. Today, scientists often come up with new “discoveries” and Montessorians shake our heads and say, “Dr. Montessori knew that over a century ago.”

A Montessori classroom is filled with interesting and beautiful materials that draw the interest of children. Children are allowed movement, socializing, and choice. Many subjects are taught interrelatedly rather than as siloed, stand-alone subjects. Nothing in the world is siloed, so why do we teach that way? History is related to science, math, and more. Just as language is an integral part of everything we do.

Walking into a Montessori classroom today, you will find some modernizations, but the essence of the curriculum, the materials, and the methods are exactly what Dr. Montessori created more than a century ago. Rather than focusing on technology and changing trends in education, our professional development consists of studying topics such as: how to help children build emotional intelligence through their schoolwork; customer service — how can we better serve our children and families; and how Montessori connects with the child’s developing brain.

As a private school, we are exempt from many of the paperwork and bureaucratic hurdles, our counterparts face. For our teachers, it frees them up to spend that time working one-on-one with their students. It also means they don’t take work home with them. When we go home, students and teachers, alike, leave school at school.

The world of education is ever-changing. We are blessed, in Fort Smith, to have amazing public school teachers, staff, and administration. My hope is that sometime in the near future, though, the bureaucracy will lessen and everyone will look around and ask, “Are we doing all we can for our students AND our teachers?”

Jessica Hayes is the director of The Montessori School of Fort Smith. Her column, Education Today, apears the second Friday of each month. Email jhayes@fsmontessori.com or tweet @fsmontessori.